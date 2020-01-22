  1. home
20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

By Ned Kelly, January 22, 2020

1. "The safe way to text with your Wuhan friends"

2014037946.jpg

2. And the surefire way to get dinner plans cancelled

2013107371.jpg

3. Not a meme - NBC's actual grasp on Chinese geography

1268403356.jpg

4. And, of course, the internet responds...

1132927817.jpg

5. New on Netflix

1408112391.jpg

6. Taobao sales are feverish

1431434631.jpg

7. "Will you hang out with me?"

1.jpg

8. "I'm coming!"

2.jpg

9. "In case masks are out of stock"

820468193.jpg

10. And if you get really desperate...

158525147.jpg

11. The timing of this outbreak isn't great at all

2061918259.jpg

12. So take necessary precautions on public transport

765561797.jpg

13. You can never be too safe

955050798.jpg

14. But don't get blinded by fear

765211306.jpg

15. Make sure you still see sense 

1777038184.jpg

16. The official response is reassuring

1606704706.jpg

17. Still, get acquainted with the symptoms


158230781.jpg

18. Because it's highly contagious

432168129.jpg

19. Especially in group situations

1976300003.jpg

20. But most of all, have a happy Spring Festival

1007158269.jpg

Xin nian kuai le!

memes Coronavirus

