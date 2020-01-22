20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

By Ned Kelly, January 22, 2020
The team noted that the outbreak is in its early stages.
The new local measures are being taken to prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened 291 people.
We took to the good ol’ World Wide Web to see what precautions experts are recommending to avoid catching the disease.
The latest notice by the Wuhan Health Commission says that among the patients, 66 are male and 70 are female, ranging from 25 to 89 years old.
The deceased patient, a 61-year-old man, died on Thursday night of severe pneumonia.
The pneumonia outbreak has yet to be identified, however the health commission has ruled out a link to SARS.
Two cases have been reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, and one in Shanghai.
Three of the cases are reported in critically ill while the rest are in a stable condition.
