  1. home
  2. Articles

Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

By Ryan Gandolfo, January 21, 2020

0 0

Guangzhou Metro authorities announced on Tuesday afternoon that all stations within the city’s metro system will start screening commuters for the new coronavirus when entering the station.

Guangzhou Daily reports that temperature screening will begin on January 22, and include stations on the Guangfu line as well as Guangzhou subway stops. People found to have a high temperature will be given a ‘medical convenience pass’ and health tips. The commuters will also be led to a designated medical treatment center for inspection. 

In addition to screening metro passengers, Guangzhou Metro announced that ventilation inside the metro will be increased and effective sanitary measures will be taken. The new local measures are being carried out to prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened 291 people, with the large majority of patients residing in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Symptoms of the virus include, coughing, chest pains, difficulty breathing and a fever, as well as pneumonia.

In Wuhan, the city where cases of the virus were first reported, local government is tightening control over the population, including temperature screenings and random vehicles checks to see if passengers are carrying wild animals.

For a list of tips on reducing your risk of catching the disease, click here.

READ MORE: Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

[Cover image via @南方日报/Weibo]

Coronavirus Guangzhou Metro virus Outbreak

more news

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

The team noted that the outbreak is in its early stages.

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

Your Ultimate Guide to Avoiding the New Coronavirus in China

We took to the good ol’ World Wide Web to see what precautions experts are recommending to avoid catching the disease.

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

The latest notice by the Wuhan Health Commission says that among the patients, 66 are male and 70 are female, ranging from 25 to 89 years old.

One Confirmed Dead in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

The deceased patient, a 61-year-old man, died on Thursday night of severe pneumonia.

Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Two cases have been reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, and one in Shanghai.

17 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China

Three of the cases are reported in critically ill while the rest are in a stable condition.

Second Death Confirmed in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

The 69-year-old patient was also from Wuhan.

Body Found 1 Month After Sinkhole in Guangzhou, 2 Still Missing

Search and rescue efforts are still underway for the two remaining missing persons.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Chinese People Give Red Envelopes

How to Post Your Event on Thatsmags.com and That's App

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

7 Bizarre Things to Expect at Your Annual Office CNY Banquet

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

China Plans to Phase Out Single-Use Plastics by 2025

China Plans to Phase Out Single-Use Plastics by 2025

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Zhuxin

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Zhuxin

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.