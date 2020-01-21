Guangzhou Metro is Screening Commuters for Coronavirus

Guangzhou Metro authorities announced on Tuesday afternoon that all stations within the city’s metro system will start screening commuters for the new coronavirus when entering the station.

Guangzhou Daily reports that temperature screening will begin on January 22, and include stations on the Guangfu line as well as Guangzhou subway stops. People found to have a high temperature will be given a ‘medical convenience pass’ and health tips. The commuters will also be led to a designated medical treatment center for inspection.

In addition to screening metro passengers, Guangzhou Metro announced that ventilation inside the metro will be increased and effective sanitary measures will be taken. The new local measures are being carried out to prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened 291 people, with the large majority of patients residing in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Symptoms of the virus include, coughing, chest pains, difficulty breathing and a fever, as well as pneumonia.

In Wuhan, the city where cases of the virus were first reported, local government is tightening control over the population, including temperature screenings and random vehicles checks to see if passengers are carrying wild animals.

[Cover image via @南方日报/Weibo]