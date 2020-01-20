Tired of Tsingtao? Here’s 4 Global Beers to Try Right Now

Want to unwind with a nice, cold beer at home? Or do you have a party coming up and need booze? Stock up your fridge with these value packs of bottled and canned beers, available right now for delivery across China on thMart!

RMB209



Image via thMart

This iconic Mexican brand of beer comes in a picturesque bottle and is perfect for enjoying during those warmer days, whether you’re at the beach or at home. For an extra kick, make sure to add a lime wedge to make this drink even zestier and more refreshing.



Buy Now for ¥209 on thMart

RMB199



Image via thMart

This French wheat beer has a fruity taste that brings out the citrus and coriander spice in its recipe. You can buy a pack of 12 bottles of this sweet and refreshing beer that is sure to add some variety to your drink selection at parties and get-togethers.

Buy Now for ¥199 on thMart

RMB228





Image via thMart

Enjoy the refreshing taste of Belgian beer in your own home with this 24-pack of Stella Artois. The light and crisp flavor makes it the perfect brew for any occasion. Whether you’re simply treating yourself or looking to bring party favors, you can’t go wrong with chilled bottles of this classic Belgian beer.

Buy Now for ¥228 on thMart

RMB289



Image via thMart

You’ve probably heard of this classic Dutch pale lager beer. Save some money and stock up on this 24- pack of Heineken bottles. You’ll thank yourself for having a nice cold drink waiting for you for when you come back home after a long day of work, or when you have your friends around for a few bevvies!

Buy Now for ¥289 on thMart

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels