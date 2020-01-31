  1. home
Tap that App: WiFi Master, the Key to Accessing Internet Anywhere

By Ryan Gandolfo, January 31, 2020

Tap That App is a monthly segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

Ever run out of data on your phone? It sucks. But fortunately, there’s an app that makes your data dilemma much more manageable. WiFi Master (formerly known as WiFi Master Key) is an app by Shanghai startup LinkSure. Its primary function is simply to get people connected to Wi-Fi without the need of a password. (Sound dodgy? Keep reading.)

LinkSure markets the app as a shared platform, where users add passwords for Wi-Fi hotspots so that future users can connect without credentials. The company keeps a database of passwords – inaccessible to users – that allows WiFi Master users to easily connect to available wireless networks nearby. However, it’s not a miracle worker, and users will struggle to connect, depending on how recently a Wi-Fi password was changed, among other reasons. Aside from being able to access password-protected wireless networks, the platform also provides internet speed tests and a Wi-Fi map to locate accessible hotspots.

Surprisingly, WiFi Master is China’s eighth most popular app, with nearly 349 million monthly active users, according to AppInChina. (LinkSure claims to have over 800 million monthly active users on their website.) LinkSure was named one of the top 50 most innovative companies in 2018 by Fast Company magazine, and has pretty lofty goals for bringing internet access to people in rural areas. In January, Technode reported that the company aims to provide a free satellite network across the globe by 2026.

For now, though, we’ll settle with password-less Wi-Fi at the local pub.

WiFi Master is available on iOS and Android devices.


[Cover image via Wi-Fi Master]

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: US Advises Against All China Travel

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV):

WHO Declares China Coronavirus is a Global Health Emergency

The announcement acknowledges that the spread of the disease represents a risk outside of China.

Emily Hahn: The American Writer Who Shocked '30s Shanghai

Emily Hahn: The American Writer Who Shocked '30s Shanghai

She had a Chinese lover, an addiction to opium and a pet gibbon named Mr. Mills.

Sir Victor Sassoon: Shanghai's Playboy of the Eastern World

To Sir Victor goes the spoils.

This Week in History: Birth of Wellington Koo, Dapper Diplomat

The first and only Chinese head of state to use a Western name.

CNY Holiday Extended Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Spring Festival holiday has been extended until February 2 due to an ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus​ in China.

US Citizens to be Evacuated from Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The US government has organized a charter flight on Sunday to evacuate American citizens and diplomats from Wuhan.

Shanghai Schools, Cultural Venues Close in Fight to Contain Coronavirus

As the coronavirus epidemic in China continues to rage on, local officials in Shanghai have announced a level one response.

In Case You Missed It…

