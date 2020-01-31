Tap that App: WiFi Master, the Key to Accessing Internet Anywhere

Tap That App is a monthly segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

Ever run out of data on your phone? It sucks. But fortunately, there’s an app that makes your data dilemma much more manageable. WiFi Master (formerly known as WiFi Master Key) is an app by Shanghai startup LinkSure. Its primary function is simply to get people connected to Wi-Fi without the need of a password. (Sound dodgy? Keep reading.)

LinkSure markets the app as a shared platform, where users add passwords for Wi-Fi hotspots so that future users can connect without credentials. The company keeps a database of passwords – inaccessible to users – that allows WiFi Master users to easily connect to available wireless networks nearby. However, it’s not a miracle worker, and users will struggle to connect, depending on how recently a Wi-Fi password was changed, among other reasons. Aside from being able to access password-protected wireless networks, the platform also provides internet speed tests and a Wi-Fi map to locate accessible hotspots.

Surprisingly, WiFi Master is China’s eighth most popular app, with nearly 349 million monthly active users, according to AppInChina. (LinkSure claims to have over 800 million monthly active users on their website.) LinkSure was named one of the top 50 most innovative companies in 2018 by Fast Company magazine, and has pretty lofty goals for bringing internet access to people in rural areas. In January, Technode reported that the company aims to provide a free satellite network across the globe by 2026.

For now, though, we’ll settle with password-less Wi-Fi at the local pub.

WiFi Master is available on iOS and Android devices.





[Cover image via Wi-Fi Master]