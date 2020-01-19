China’s Birth Rate Falls to Lowest in Nearly 70 Years

China’s population has surpassed 1.4 billion, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on January 17. However, the country’s birth rate last year dropped to the lowest level since 1952, at 10.48 births per 1,000 people, state-run Huanqiu.com reported.

Compared to 2018’s figure, the number of people born in 2019 – 14.65 million – declined by 580,000, while the labor force, those aged 16 to 59, also shrunk by 890,000 last year in the world’s second largest economy.

Currently, the country is implementing a two-child policy, after its one-child predecessor was abolished in 2015, and over half of the children born last year are the second kids in their families, according to government data.

But, the population-control policy is still strictly carried out in the country. In December 2018, a Chinese couple were both fired from their jobs and fined RMB153,000 after having a third child in Guangdong province, according to an article by Sixth Tone.

Meanwhile, people aged 60 and over now make up 18.1% of China’s total population. This demographic accounted for 17.3% of the Chinese population at the end of 2017, and is expected to grow to 487 million, or about 35% of the Chinese population, in 2050.

READ MORE: 1 in 3 Chinese People Will Be 60 Years Old or Older in 2050

[Cover image via Pixabay]