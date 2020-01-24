  1. home
  2. Articles

Happy Chinese New Year, from That’s, thMart & Urban Family!

By That's, January 24, 2020

0 0

From all of us here at That’s, thMart and Urban Family, we hope you have a fantastic Spring Festival break and wish you a healthy and prosperous Year of the Rat.

In town for the holiday? Keep track of this month’s upcoming events on our website. Check out events in Shanghai here, Beijing here, Guangzhou here, Shenzhen here, Tianjin here and Suzhou here.

thMart shoppers: Please note that deliveries will be suspended during the Chinese New Year holiday period (January 14-Februay 3). Deliveries will resume February 4.

Happy Chinese New Year, from That's, thMart & Urban Family!

CNY Chinese New Year spring festival lunar new year greetings

more news

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

Why doesn't everyone call it that, and why is there no Winter Festival or Summer Festival?

Apple’s Chinese New Year Video is a Bona Fide Tearjerker

Apple’s Chinese New Year Video is a Bona Fide Tearjerker

Apple’s newest ‘Shot on iPhone’ film allows viewers to understand the importance of family, generational differences and the hardships for many in the Middle Kingdom.

Two Chinese Workers Get ¥2 Million Apartments as Year-End Bonuses

Two Chinese Workers Get ¥2 Million Apartments as Year-End Bonuses

The company’s board chairman said the extravagant bonus was determined more so by personal character rather than work performance.

5 Chinese Winners in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019

Who made the grade at the annual competition?

This Chinese Company is the Youngest on This Year's Global 500 List

One hundred and nineteen Chinese companies made the list this year, eight more firms than in 2018.

Unruly Chinese Tourists Destroy 4-Million-Year-Old Stalactite

Some netizens have called for the hooligans to be banned from visiting tourist sites in the future.

4-Year-Old Chinese Girl Dies After Being Left in Car by Phone-Obsessed Father

Qiqi lost her life after her distracted father left her in the car for over nine hours.

KFK Podcast: Andy Celebrates His 10th Chinese New Year

The Kung Fu Komedy podcast is back. Andy hits his tenth Chinese New Year and reminisces on many wild new year celebrations.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Chinese People Give Red Envelopes

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

Explainer: Why is Chinese New Year Called 'Spring Festival'?

Your Day-by-Day Guide to the Spring Festival Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Cities to Cancel CNY Plans

WATCH: When You're the Last Person Left in Town for CNY

WATCH: When You're the Last Person Left in Town for CNY

Happy Chinese New Year, from That’s, thMart & Urban Family!

Happy Chinese New Year, from That’s, thMart & Urban Family!

Author and Researcher Jiayang Song on the Future of Yunnan’s Dianchi Lake

Author and Researcher Jiayang Song on the Future of Yunnan’s Dianchi Lake

10 Infamous People Born in the Year of the Rat

10 Infamous People Born in the Year of the Rat

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.