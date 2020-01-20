  1. home
Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

By Rakini Bergundy, January 20, 2020

This morning, Beijing has reported two new coronavirus-related pneumonia cases, according to local health authorities. The two patients who had recently traveled to Wuhan are being treated, and are currently in stable condition. 

On January 18, South China Morning Post reported that there are at least three suspected cases of the novel coronavirus between Shenzhen and Shanghai. Two patients in Shenzhen are currently under quarantine at Third People’s Hospital, which specializes in the treatment of infectious diseases, according to sources, as cited by SCMP. One patient in Shenzhen had also just returned from visiting relatives in Wuhan, and later was diagnosed with fever and fatigue. The case in Shanghai is currently being treated, but authorities have refused to comment further.

To be confirmed as a suspected case, a patient must exhibit similar symptoms to those who have been previously infected, have recently visited Wuhan or have been in close contact with someone who has visited the city. 

Coinciding with the recent outbreak in Wuhan, a 41-year-old female teacher at a school in Shenzhen was admitted to Shenzhen Nanshan People’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Ward on January 11 for acute pneumonia, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) and septic shock. 

The patient had a cough for one week and a fever for two days, and succumbed to severe respiratory failure after being admitted into the hospital. As of January 19, the patient’s lung oxygenation has improved and her condition is stable. According to an ongoing investigation, this case is not related to the recent pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, as cited by SZ Online.

The hashtags #上海肺炎# and #深圳肺炎# (which translate to #ShanghaiPneumonia# and #ShenzhenPneumonia#) were heavily trending on Weibo on Sunday. Netizens are encouraging one another to wear masks when going outside and to ensure proper hygiene before the mass migration during the holidays, commonly referred to as chunyun

The World Health Organization has released infographics with tips on reducing your risk of the disease. 

4isolate.png

Main points include: avoid unprotected contact with sick people and with live farm or wild animals, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly cook meat and eggs.  

READ MORE: 17 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China

[Cover image via Image via @一只老咩咩咩咩/Weibo]

