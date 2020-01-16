  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Tasty Snacks & Drinks to Power You Through a Busy Day

By That's, January 16, 2020

0 0

When those snacktime cravings hit, make sure your secret stash is stocked up. Here are some great snacks on sale right now!

1. nu+choc Chocolate (Set of 5)

RMB175

3 Last-Minute Chocolate Sets You Can Still Buy for Qixi
Image via thMart

Most people see chocolate as a tasty treat. However, nu+choc is a nutritious chocolate that is equally as delicious and perfect for health-conscious couples. The reinvented dessert is organic, vegan, made without refined sugars and comes in plastic-free, biodegradable packaging. Moreover, each product purchased equals a new tree planted. Each chocolate bar comes in six different flavors and only costs RMB175 for a pack of five.

Nu Choc

Nu ChocNu Choc

Nu ChocNu Choc
Images via thMart

2. Trolli Gummies

RMB30 | (Was RMB35, now RMB5 off)

Trolli gummies candy
Image via thMart

These chewy and fun treats come in different flavors and shapes, like gummy burgers and gummy cows. Stock up on a few packs for a guaranteed pick-me-up for any time of day. You can now order two packs of gummies for just RMB33 on thMart. Grab yours now while supplies last!

Trolli Gummies
Image via thMart

3. Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate

RMB99

4 Tasty Snacks Perfect for Any Occasion
Image via thMart

This indulgent and creamy instant hot chocolate drink is great for those warm, cozy nights in or if you’re at work and fancy a quick choc-fix. And if you’re always on the go, this package also comes with a sleek custom-made Swiss Miss thermos bottle that will keep your cocoa hot and delicious wherever you are.

Swiss Miss
Image via thMart

4. Fruit Vinegar Drink

RMB30

Vinegar Drink
Image via thMart

In the contest for most popular drink, soda and juices are out this season and vinegar drinks are in. Coke, other sodas and even orange juice have up to 180 calories per 100 milliliters. Compare that to fruit vinegar’s 115 calories per 100 milliters, and we think we know which drink will be your go-to libation when water just won’t do. This fruit vinegar drink fits nicely into a lunch box or snack pack and is easy to grab when you’re on the go. Get a pack of three on thMart for just RMB30.

Vinegar Drink

Vinegar Drink
Images via thMart

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Unsplash

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery snacks candy chocolates Drinks

more news

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

Share with a Friend and Save Big on thMart!

You and your friends can save big with these cool new deals!

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Treat Yourself with These 5 Excellent Women's Day Shopping Deals

Available right now on thMart.

Get ¥38 Off Your thMart Order This Women's Day!

Get ¥38 Off Your thMart Order This Women's Day!

Snag your coupon today.

Win a Lucky Bag from thMart This CNY!

Your Spring Festival surprise gift awaits...

5 Kickass Online Shopping Deals Available Right Now

Excellent deals on this week's hottest items!

5 Awesome Shopping Deals You Can't Miss This Week

Excellent deals on the season's hottest items!

Save ¥30 on These Items With thMart's Thanksgiving Coupons!

Don't miss these deals on some of the season's hottest items!

Get ¥100 Off These Awesome thMart Products for Thanksgiving!

Here are thMart's hottest products this week.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

6 Sensational Condoms to Help You Get It On Safely

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Tasty Snacks & Drinks to Power You Through a Busy Day

4 Tasty Snacks & Drinks to Power You Through a Busy Day

WeChat Released 10 Strange New Emojis and There's a Doge

WeChat Released 10 Strange New Emojis and There's a Doge

Spotlight: Jocelyn Richards, Founder of Juicy Mandarin

Spotlight: Jocelyn Richards, Founder of Juicy Mandarin

Apple’s Chinese New Year Video is a Bona Fide Tearjerker

Apple’s Chinese New Year Video is a Bona Fide Tearjerker

Here's Why the 'Mulan' Live Action Remake Won't Have Any Songs

Here's Why the 'Mulan' Live Action Remake Won't Have Any Songs

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.