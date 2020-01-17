  1. home
  2. Articles

World’s Oceans Were Hottest on Record Last Year, China-led Study Says

By Ryan Gandolfo, January 17, 2020

0 0

Last year, the Earth’s oceans continued to heat up, with 2019 marking the hottest in recorded history, according to a China-led study released on Monday.

The global ocean temperatures in 2019 were around 0.075 degrees Celsius hotter than the historical average from 1980 to 2010. With over 90% of excess heat made by greenhouse gas emissions absorbed by oceans, scientists are able to quantify how much the waters have heated up in recent years and its impact on the rate of global warming.

The study, which was published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, said that the effects from warmer ocean temperatures have already caused more extreme weather, damage to marine life and a rise in sea levels. Data for the study was recorded by China’s Institute of Atmospheric Physics and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, calculating ocean temperatures as deep as 2,000 meters below sea level.

Cheng Lijing, lead author of the article and researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), says that the temperature change is significant, noting that the oceans have taken in an amount of heat equal to 3.6 billion Hiroshima atom bomb explosions over the past 25 years. (Equal to about 394,520 atomic bombs each day.)

Cheng stated, “This measured ocean warming is irrefutable and is further proof of global warming,” with the world’s ocean temperatures increasing, on average, by 450% over the last 60 years, as cited by Xinhua.

In October, Nature Communications published a study showing that the rise of global sea levels due to climate change are threatening China’s coastlines, exposing Shanghai and the Pearl River Delta region.

READ MORE: Shanghai and Guangzhou at Risk of Disappearing Under Rising Sea Levels

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Climate Change Global Warming

more news

This Chinese Company is the Youngest on This Year's Global 500 List

This Chinese Company is the Youngest on This Year's Global 500 List

One hundred and nineteen Chinese companies made the list this year, eight more firms than in 2018.

China's Massive Telescope and the Global Quest to Find Aliens

China's Massive Telescope and the Global Quest to Find Aliens

We examine China’s role in the global quest to find ET and transport you to Guizhou to visit the world’s largest filled-aperture radio telescope.

Climate Catastrophe May Render Shanghai Uninhabitable by 2100

Climate Catastrophe May Render Shanghai Uninhabitable by 2100

A new climate report offers a gloomy outlook for the next 80 years.

Here's How to Change Your WeChat Privacy Settings in 4 Easy Steps

​If the thought of people scrolling through your super old WeChat moments creeps you out, it’s probably time you changed your privacy settings.

Meituan's Robot Delivery Service Catches Global Attention

The company take another step forward in making their dreams of widespread autonomous delivery a reality.

Free Global Wi-Fi Coming by 2026, Says One Chinese Company

Thanks to 272 communication satellites.

Global Outcry After China Creates World's First Gene-Edited Babies

The twin babies, named Lulu and Nana, are genetically modified in a way that makes them resistant to the HIV virus.

Michelin Launches First Global Cantonese Food Guide in Guangzhou

The 360-page 'Fine Cantonese Food by The Michelin Guide 2018-2019: Asia, Europe and USA' can be preordered on Amazon for USD24.95.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

6 Sensational Condoms to Help You Get It On Safely

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

6 Interesting Things WeChat Knows About You

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WeChat to Offer Paywall Feature for Official Accounts Platform

WeChat to Offer Paywall Feature for Official Accounts Platform

2 Relaxing Trips to Southern Anhui Province You Can Book Right Now

2 Relaxing Trips to Southern Anhui Province You Can Book Right Now

China's GDP Growth Slows to Lowest Rate in 29 Years

China's GDP Growth Slows to Lowest Rate in 29 Years

Second Death Confirmed in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

Second Death Confirmed in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

World’s Oceans Were Hottest on Record Last Year, China-led Study Says

World’s Oceans Were Hottest on Record Last Year, China-led Study Says

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.