Here's Why the 'Mulan' Live Action Remake Won't Have Any Songs

By Larold Davidson, January 15, 2020

As you’ve probably heard or seen from the trailers, the live-action remake of Mulan won’t have any songs or musical numbers. Director Niki Caro screened three exclusive clips yesterday, and explained to press that the film is taking a more realistic approach, adding, “We don’t tend to break into song when we go to war.”

The director continued, “Not saying anything against the animation – because the songs are brilliant and if I could squeeze them in there, I would have, but we do honor the music from the animation in a very significant way. That’s all I’ll say.” Fans can still expect some moments that will pay tribute to the original ballad and 1998 animation. Caro explains, “The matchmaker sequence from the animation, we were very, very faithful to that idea, and that’s the only time you see Mulan really dressed in a very feminine way, because all of her other costumes for when she’s a teenager are the costumes for a girl that likes to ride a horse, and a girl that likes to kick a ball and are not so girly.”

Another hotly contested topic tied to the new remake is the absence of Mushu. When Caro was asked if there is something else that will replace the iconic fiery dragon, she responded, “Not really. I think we can all appreciate that Mushu is irreplaceable, and the animated classic stands on its own in that regard.”

Lastly, as fans know, Mulan’s animated love interest Li Shang is also absent from the new storyline. Caro teases fans to keep an eye on villian, Bori Khan. “You just wait. He is shredded.” Apparently actor Jason Scott Lee almost didn't get the role as he was a bit “rounder” than Caro imagined. But with an organic diet and plenty of exercise, Lee became “shredded” in just two months. 

Excited for the upcoming movie? Catch Mulan in Chinese theaters on March 27.

Here's Why the 'Mulan' Live Action Remake Won't Have Any Songs

Here's Why the 'Mulan' Live Action Remake Won't Have Any Songs

