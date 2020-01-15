Wrap Dumplings like a Pro Over CNY With the 'Jiaozi' Press

Hot on Taobao is a monthly segment where we feature a product from Taobao our editors think is cool.

Chinese New Year is quickly approaching, and for those of you not leaving the Middle Kingdom for a little vacay, you may find yourself celebrating Spring Festival with a friend or partner’s family. During the New Year holiday, many Chinese families will make dumplings, which are said to bring fortune to the household. If you’re like us, your dumpling wrapping skills are below par on a good day. And don’t expect to be on your A-game after you and shushu just blasted through a bottle of Maotai (it’s the rich uncle).

But it’s all good, folks. You’ll be wrapping jiaozi like a fiend thanks to the be-all-end-all dumpling press on Taobao. Simply throw on a jiaozi pi (dumpling skin), add some filling in the middle and close that sucker up. With ridges along the edge of this clever kitchen gadget, your jiaozi will be looking just like ayi’s.

Although you may get called out by some of the fam for ‘cheating,’ just tell them that you really care, and that’s why you’re not subjecting them to the mangled, handmade jiaozi you’d normally make. If they can’t understand, maybe you should take your dumpling press to a family that can.

The ‘jiaozi’ press ranges in price from RMB11.8 and up. (Can’t access the link? Search ‘包饺子神器’ on Taobao.)

[Cover image via Taobao]