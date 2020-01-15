Enjoy the Perfect Tropical Holiday in Sanya With This Amazing Travel Deal

Craving a getaway to escape the frozen winter in China? Sanya is the perfect place! And lucky for you, here is an excellent new travel deal you can book right now.*

Starting from RMB2,188 per room



Images via thMart

Travelers dreaming of the quintessential beach and coastline escape will find their fantasy come to life in Sanya, the southernmost city on Hainan Island. From stunning natural scenery to holistic health retreats, it’s one of the world’s premier family-friendly and wellness destinations. In Sanya, palm trees sway along the beachfront promenade and clear waters are prime for surfing and snorkeling.





Images via thMart

For a truly unforgettable tropical experience, stay at the Westin Blue Bay Resort & Spa. The resort is located just steps from the beach and all sorts of activities from watersports to golfing at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course.





Images via thMart

Recharge yourself in a spacious 71-square-meter oceanfront room that features a balcony with an outdoor sofa and impressive views of the sea.



Images via thMart

Take a plunge in the dreamy infinity pool, surf in the wave pool and stroll along the hotel’s private beach and feel the sand between your toes.



Images via thMart

For a more indulgent experience, get a healing and relaxing massage at the hotel spa center or savor a fine meal in the restaurant dining room, overlooking the hotel’s private beachfront.



Images via thMart

In addition to daily complimentary breakfasts for two adults and one child and airport pickup or drop-off services, this package also includes a Heavenly Spa coupon worth RMB288, a seafood meal, a 40-minute travel photography session and more.



Images via thMart

This package is valid until October 31, 2020.

Top image via thMart