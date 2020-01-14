  1. home
WATCH: Huge Explosion at Chemical Factory in Zhuhai

By That's GBA, January 14, 2020

On Tuesday at around 1.40pm, an explosion occurred at a chemical factory in Zhuhai, with no casualties reported, as of press time. 

According to People’s Daily, 40 fire trucks and 200 local firefighters were dispatched to the scene at around 1.43pm, including firefighters from Guangzhou, Foshan, Jiangmen and Zhongshan. As of 3pm, the fire had yet to be extinguished, although new videos posted online show the flames are now under control.

The cause of the blast is currently under investigation, according to Zhuhai authorities.

Watch below to see the explosion (VPN off):

[Cover image via @嗨我宣你呀/Weibo]

Explosions Zhuhai

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

