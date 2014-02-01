The Ultimate Guide to International Schools in Zhejiang and Jiangsu 2020

This article originally appeared on our sister website, Urban Family Shanghai.

It can be tough and overwhelming to find the right school for your children, especially if you are new to a country or changing their education journey. So, we are here to help with our comprehensive list of international schools in Eastern China’s Yangtze River Delta region to assist you in making the perfect choice. (Click here for our guide to international schools in Shanghai).

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Dulwich College Suzhou offers a contemporary British international education that is grounded in 400 years of tradition from Dulwich College London. It combines academic excellence with a holistic approach through their focus on music, sport, the arts and community service. The college offers a friendly and student-centered learning environment. In 2018, their International Baccalaureate students celebrated an average point score of 38.8, a record best for the Dulwich group and one of the highest averages in the world. Five students gained a maximum of 45 points, with 47 percent of the Class of 2018 achieving 40+ points.

Location: Suzhou Industrial Park

Established: 2007

Age of students: 2-18

Nationalities: 40+

No. of students: 1,000

School levels: Kindergarten / Junior / Senior

Curriculum: English National Curriculum / IGCSE / International Baccalaureate Diploma Program

Languages taught: English / Korean / German / Mandarin / Spanish

Extracurricular: 100+, includes sports, music, academics and charity programs

Popular compounds: Bayside Garden / Golden Lough / Horizon / Lakeshore Garden / Marina Cove Garden / Time City

See listing for Dulwich College Suzhou. Visit official website.

SSIS is Suzhou's oldest and largest international school. They are a fully authorized International Baccalaureate World School offering a continuous IB curriculum. Their challenging core curriculum is focused on an international mindset to cultivate global citizens and life-long learners. Every day, their students are challenged to actively participate in their education. They are proud to produce students who consistently perform well above world averages. A faculty of dedicated teachers come from over 20 countries, bringing their unique perspectives on teaching and learning.

Location: Suzhou Industrial Park

Established: 1996

Age of students: 2-18

No. of students: 1,150+

Nationalities: 49

Schol levels: Early Years / Elementary / Secondary

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate (PYP, MYP and DP)

Languages taught: English / French / German / Japanese / Korean / Mandarin / Spanish

Extracurricular: 100+, includes performing arts, music, computers, technology, languages, service and athletics

See listing for Suzhou Singapore International School. Visit official website.

Hangzhou, Zhejiang

Founded in 2018, Wellington College International Hangzhou offers a world-class international education for children of expatriate families from the ages of 2 to 18. In Pre-Prep and Prep-School, the College follows the English National Curriculum, which is enhanced through the cross-curricula International Primary Curriculum. In Senior School, pupils will complete the IGCSE and then choose to follow either the IB Diploma Program or A Levels, depending on their needs. As with all Wellington College schools, the Wellington Values and Identities form the core of the holistic education provided by Wellington College International Hangzhou.

Location: Xiaoshan, Hangzhou

Established: 2018

Age of students: 2-18

Number of students: Capacity of 500

Nationalities: 15+

School levels: Pre-Prep/ Prep/ Senior/ Sixth Form

Curriculum: IGCSE / A Level / IBDP

Languages taught: English / Mandarin

Extracurricular: A variety of high quality opportunities in sports, performance and visual arts, academic and cultural programs plus many more

Popular compounds: MixC Residence, Ascott Serviced Apartment, Glorious City, Bright Moon in Jiangnan, Chun Jiang Central

See listing for Wellington College International Hangzhou. Visit official website.

Hangzhou International School (HIS) was founded in 2002 and is an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School. They offer the expatriate community in Hangzhou an inclusive international experience and curriculum (Nursery to Grade 12) based on the IB framework. HIS was the first international school in Hangzhou to become fully accredited by an international accrediting association and authorized by the IB. The school currently serves 650+ students from more than 50 nationalities. As a community school, the HIS administration, staff, parents and students work closely together to achieve high levels of success for every HIS child. Graduates attend prestigious universities around the world.

Location: Binjiang

Established: 2002

Age of students: 2-18

No. of students: 650+

Nationalities: 50+

School levels: Nursery to Grade 12

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme

Languages taught: English / French / Mandarin / Spanish

Extracurricular activities: Includes sports, gymnastics, track and field, swimming, martial arts, performance arts, Student Council, editorial, Model United Nations, robotics, world scholars, entrepreneurs club and design

Popular compounds: The Dreamland / Ease Sky Plaza / Oriental Garden / Rainbow Luxury / Riverbay Garden

See listing for Hangzhou International School. Visit official website.

Ningbo, Zhejiang

Nord Anglia School, Ningbo (NAS Ningbo) caters to students from ages 6 to 18 years. They follow the progressive blend of core elements of the Ningbo curriculum with other renowned international curriculums taught using Mandarin and English. They draw on the best of Chinese and Western learning styles and the experience of leading educators to provide a distinctive education program for students.

Location: Fenghua

Established: 2018

Age of students: 6-18

School levels: Primary / Middle / High

Curriculum: National Curriculum blended with renowned international curriculums

Languages taught: English / Mandarin

See listing for Nord Anglia School, Ningbo. Visit official website.

HD Ningbo is a private bilingual school with programs from Kindergarten and Primary right through to Secondary. The school provides a comprehensive education solution for families who are seeking a genuine international education model. Blending the best of Western educational philosophy with a foundation in the Chinese curriculum, HD Ningbo School provides students with a balanced, bilingual and multicultural learning experience.

Location: Yinzhou & Haishu

Established: 2014

Age of students: 2 1/2-14

No. of students: 1,000+

Languages taught: English / Mandarin

Extracurricular: Includes arts, sciences, media and technology

See listing for HD Ningbo School. Visit official website.

