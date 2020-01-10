  1. home
Is Billie Eilish Coming to China?

By Bryan Grogan, January 10, 2020

It looks like American singer Billie Eilish is bringing her Where Do We Go? tour to Shanghai on August 25. According to an approval for the show, posted on Shanghai Culture and Tourism Board website, the show will take place at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Application for the show was made on November 29 last year, with the notice for the approval posted on January 9. While details in the notice are sparse, one part that we found interesting is the fact that Eilish will be allowed to bring 27 people with her, quite the entourage. Live Nation are producing the global tour. 

Eilish rocketed to stardom after the release of her debut song ‘Ocean Eyes’ when she was just 13. The song ‘Bad Guy’ made waves around the world in 2019, taken from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Tickets for the singer's four tour dates in London, UK in July have already sold out, so you know she's in high demand. 

[Cover image via @billieeilish/Instagram]

