Savory Steak Delivered Right to Your Door? Yes, Please!

By That's, January 13, 2020

Let’s face it: No dinner party is complete without a thick ’n’ juicy steak. Thankfully, thMart is here to provide for your beef needs, with a new line of savory steaks that can be delivered straight to your doorstep.

Steak
Image via thMart

These mouthwatering Australian sirloin steaks will make any dinner party a success, without emptying your pocket book. Just fire up the grill for a sizzling grand-marbled cut.

Steak
Image via thMart

These high-quality steaks are just what’s needed for a night of cooking at home. These juicy, tender cuts come with black pepper sauce to season each tasty morsel to absolute perfection.


Images via thMart

Each order comes with five slices of steak weighing in at 130 grams apiece to make your carnivorous fantasy a reality. Deliveries will be shipped within 72 hours of purchase.

thMart now has a Duo Deal on these Australian sirloin steaks. Simply share the special offer with a friend, and you’ll both enjoy a RMB15 discount. (For a full guide on how to save big with Duo Deals, click here).

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pixabay

