Savory Steak Delivered Right to Your Door? Yes, Please!

Let’s face it: No dinner party is complete without a thick ’n’ juicy steak. Thankfully, thMart is here to provide for your beef needs, with a new line of savory steaks that can be delivered straight to your doorstep.





Image via thMart

These mouthwatering Australian sirloin steaks will make any dinner party a success, without emptying your pocket book. Just fire up the grill for a sizzling grand-marbled cut.



Image via thMart

These high-quality steaks are just what’s needed for a night of cooking at home. These juicy, tender cuts come with black pepper sauce to season each tasty morsel to absolute perfection.



Images via thMart

Each order comes with five slices of steak weighing in at 130 grams apiece to make your carnivorous fantasy a reality. Deliveries will be shipped within 72 hours of purchase.

thMart now has a Duo Deal on these Australian sirloin steaks. Simply share the special offer with a friend, and you’ll both enjoy a RMB15 discount. (For a full guide on how to save big with Duo Deals, click here).

Buy Now for ¥135 on thMart

Top image via Pixabay

