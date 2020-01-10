  1. home
3 Relaxing Hangzhou Trips You Can Book Right Now

By That's, January 10, 2020

Home to top Chinese brands such as Alibaba and Wahaha, and only 45 minutes by train from Shanghai, Hangzhou is the quintessential Chinese megacity. However, with its natural beauty and rich heritage, it still manages to retain its romantic charm and aura of bygone eras.

While the dreamy West Lake and glitzy skyscrapers in the downtown area are popular, suburban Hangzhou is equally as alluring. To truly experience the Hangzhou way of life, you can stay at one of the stunning, kid-friendly resorts recommended below. Immerse yourself in the beauty of misty green hills and historic gardens and awaken your senses with aromatic Longjing tea. Each accommodation promises to rejuvenate your mind and body.

Here are three new China travel deals perfect for a relaxing retreat or a fun family holiday.*

1. Hangzhou: Spend 2 Nights at Banyan Tree Spa Resort

RMB3,999


Images via thMart

Steps from the picturesque Xixi National Wetland Park, this classic southern Chinese watertown retreat will immediately put you at ease with its lush greenery and calm waters. The 130-square-meter Water View Villa features plush Han-style furniture and murals, a spacious terrace that overlooks a pond and a private courtyard lined with blossoming trees. In addition, the resort boasts an award-winning spa experience for your complete renewal. 


Images via thMart

In addition to daily Chinese and Western-styles buffet breakfasts, this package also includes dinner with authentic Hangzhou dishes, admission tickets to the Xixi National Wetland Park and discounts for your purchases at the hotel gift shop. For travelers with kids, it also offers a complimentary extra soft bed with daily breakfast for your little one.


Images via thMart

This travel deal is valid from now until February 29, 2020.

For more details about this package, please scan the QR code below:

202001/download4.png

2. Hangzhou: Spend 1 Night at Meilu Legend Hotel 

RMB899


Images via thMart

Surrounded by the historic Meijiawu Tea Plantation, lush Yunxi Bamboo Forest and picturesque Nine Streams and Eighteen Gullies, the Meilu Legend Hotel offers an incredible opportunity to commune with nature. The Deluxe Mountain View Room features carefully chosen details such as L’Occitane amenities, top-of-the-line technology and European-style furnishings. 


Images via thMart

This package comes with breakfast for two adults and one child, welcome tea and fruit and a Chinese-style meal valued at RMB388. Additionally, the hotel offers a full range of activities throughout the week to keep you busy, including swimming classes, Meijiawu biking, cooking classes, English afternoon tea and more. 


Images via thMart

This travel deal is valid from now until February 29, 2020.

For more details about this package, please scan the QR code below:

202001/download-1-1.png

3. Hangzhou: Spend 1 Night Stay at Tianyu Kaiyuan Resort

RMB999


Images via thMart

Located amid the lush mountains and Tianyu Lake in southern Hangzhou, the Tianyu Kaiyuan Resort is a visual treat. But its appeal goes further than that. The resort is a themed culture site located in the historic Jinhua Town and is close to the former palace of Yunchang, King Goujian’s father. 


Images via thMart

This Mountain View Suite (82 square meters) offers a cinematic view of the forest and lake. All guests have access to the outdoor and indoor swimming pools, farm-to-table restaurants and family-friendly facilities, such as a recreation room and children’s playroom.

Images via thMart

The package includes breakfast for two adults and one child, a family meal valued at RMB198, hand-copying scripture experience, mochi (rice cake) making and more.  

This travel deal is valid from now until March 31, 2020.

For more details about this package, please scan the QR code below:

202001/download-2-1.png

For more information, please visit the thMart site or ask a thMart customer service agent for more information. Scan the QR code below to get in touch with the customer service team:

thMart

Click here to see more travel deals.

*Note that these package deals exclude transportation (i.e. flights, trains, long distance bus, etc). Customers must arrange this independently. Please confirm reservations with the hotels once you purchase and receive your redemption voucher from thMart. When contacting the venue, please provide your reservation information, phone number, preferred check-in date and 12-digit thMart travel booking code. Bookings are subject to hotel availability.

