  1. home
  2. Articles

One of the World's Largest Fish, the Chinese Paddlefish, Reported Extinct

By Bryan Grogan, January 10, 2020

0 0

One of the largest freshwater fish species in the world, the Chinese paddlefish, has been declared extinct by scientists in a report published by ScienceDirect. The 150 million-year-old species had not been sighted by humans since 2003, and are suggested to have gone extinct between 2005 and 2010. 

According to CNN, the fish could reach lengths of 23 feet (7 meters) and weigh up to 450 kilograms. 

In the report, entitled ‘Extinction of one of the world's largest freshwater fishes: Lessons for conserving the endangered Yangtze fauna,’ anthropogenic stressors, which can include urbanization, land-use change, deforestation and other factors, have intensified a continuous loss of diversity in the Yangtze river. 

Fishing for Chinese paddlefish goes back centuries and reportedly reached 25 tons in the 1970s, but factors like overfishing and habitat fragmentation resulted in the number of 'Chinese swordfish' declining rapidly after the ’70s.

1-s2.0-S0048969719362382-ga1_lrg.jpg
Image via ScienceDirect

The report is based on a study of the Yangtze basin during 2017 and 2018, which found 332 fish species. It notes that 140 historically reported fish had not been sighted and are considered highly endangered. Accordingly, the report states that conservation efforts for endangered Yangtze fish species are urgently needed. 

Netizens are predictably unhappy about the news. One Weibo user wrote, “This world was once colorful, now only humans are left,” while another echoed the sentiment that humans are destroying diverse animal ecosystems, writing, “When will humans become extinct.”

READ MORE: Only 47 Chinese White Dolphins Left in HK Waters, Scientists Suspect

[Cover image via Wikimedia]

Animal Welfare Animals Yangtze River Fishing endangered species

more news

WATCH: Aquatic 'Monster' Spotted in China’s Yangtze River

WATCH: Aquatic 'Monster' Spotted in China’s Yangtze River

Not everyone is buying into the monster story, though.

Animals and Plants are Now Living on the Moon – Thanks to China

Animals and Plants are Now Living on the Moon – Thanks to China

There is now known life elsewhere in our solar system, thanks to the China National Space Administration’s Chang’e-4 moon rover.

UK Adventurer Ash Dykes on His Epic Yangtze Expedition

UK Adventurer Ash Dykes on His Epic Yangtze Expedition

Two years of planning and one year of execution – Dykes becomes the first person to trek along the entire length of Chang Jiang.

7 Dogs Saved From Dalian Restaurant By Animal Rights Group

Thankfully, the dogs look set to make a full recovery.

Man Cuts Daily Commute to Just 6 Mins by Paddling Across Yangtze River

Hate getting stuck in traffic on your way to work? So does this Chongqing resident.

QUIZ: What's Your True Chinese Zodiac Animal Sign?

Find out which Chinese zodiac animal best matches your personality.

120 Chinese Tourists Cross Frozen River to North Korea to Celebrate New Year

How did you spend the first day of 2019?

WATCH: Man Kicks Cat into River in South China

Not cool, bro.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

This Week in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Advert

Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Is Billie Eilish Coming to China?

Is Billie Eilish Coming to China?

3 Relaxing Hangzhou Trips You Can Book Right Now

3 Relaxing Hangzhou Trips You Can Book Right Now

Same-Sex Couple in Alibaba's New Ad Praised

Same-Sex Couple in Alibaba's New Ad Praised

Body Found 1 Month After Sinkhole in Guangzhou, 2 Still Missing

Body Found 1 Month After Sinkhole in Guangzhou, 2 Still Missing

PHOTOS: 2019's Top 10 'Ugliest Structures' in China Revealed

PHOTOS: 2019's Top 10 'Ugliest Structures' in China Revealed

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.