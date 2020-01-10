  1. home
10 Lucky Pieces for Chinese New Year

By Phoebe Kut, January 10, 2020

Admittedly, the Year of the Rat may not be the chicest of the zodiac signs – but hey, there’s still plenty of lucky red options to gnaw on this January.

1. Shanghai Tang

shanghaitang-jacquard-mini-qipao.jpg

Price: RMB4,480
Scan the QR code to shop:

202001/shanghai-tang-qr-code.png

2. Lululemon

lululemon-red-boxer-set.jpg

Price: RMB650
Scan the QR code to shop:

202001/lululemon-boxer-qrcode.png

3. Tory Burch 

tory-burch.jpg

Price: RMB2,613
Scan the QR code to shop:

202001/tory-burch-qrcode.png

4. Chinese Lucky Cat T-Shirt

taobao-lucky-cat-tshirt.jpg

Buy: RMB19.90
Scan the QR code with Taobao to shop:

taobao-luckycatshirtqr-code.png

5. Nike  

WechatIMG106.jpeg

Price: RMB469
Scan the QR code to shop:

202001/WechatIMG108.png


6. Hardlyevers 

hardlyevers.jpg

Price: RMB346
Scan QR code with Taobao to shop:

202001/hardlyevers-qrcode.png

7. Li-Ning 

li-ning-rat-hoodie.jpeg

Price: RMB279
Scan QR code with Taobao to shop:

202001/li-ning.png


8. Marni

marni-7750.jpg

Price: RMB7,750
Scan the QR code to shop:

202001/marni-qrcode.png


9. H&M

h-mscarf.jpg

Price: RMB79.90
Scan the QR code to shop:

202001/h-m-scarf-qrcode.png


10. Mice Socks 

mouse-socks.jpg

Price: RMB29.8 for three pairs
Scan QR code with Taobao to shop:

202001/mouse-socks.png


For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

spring festival Fashion Fashion Column Chinese New Year CNY

