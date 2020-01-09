  1. home
  2. Articles

Chinese Company Offers ‘Layoff Exemption Pass’ as Prize at Annual CNY Banquet

By Barnaby Lofton, January 9, 2020

0 0

Is your company’s annual Chinese New Year dinner coming up? Perhaps you too will have a lucky chance to win a ‘layoff exemption pass,’ like the employees of Chinese cybersecurity company, Qihoo 360

On January 8, The Paper reported that Zhou Hongyi, chairman and CEO of Qihoo 360, posted a picture of the pass on his WeChat Moments with a caption giving details of the special prize. 

pass-1-.jpg
Image via The Paper

The terms of the gift outline that the validity period is from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, while also saying that it’s for personal use only and cannot be traded on the dark web.

Image via Sina

Qihoo 360 reassured the public that they currently have no plans for layoffs, but in fact, Hongyi’s humorous post is to encourage innovation and a bold sense of trial and error.

The marketing division of Qihoo 360 further explained that the original intention of the WeChat Moments post was to encourage innovation, breakthrough and adventure. 

In response, employees of the company opined that the exemption pass should be valid for a lifetime or at least five to 10 years, as one year is too short. Sina Tech explains that, from a legal perspective, the coupon will not be of much practical use. If a large company really wants to lay off employees, they’ll give them the boot with or without the coupon. 

READ MORE: 7 Bizarre Things to Expect at Your Annual Office CNY Banquet

[Cover image via Pexels]

CNY Chinese New Year Cyber security spring festival

more news

Two Chinese Workers Get ¥2 Million Apartments as Year-End Bonuses

Two Chinese Workers Get ¥2 Million Apartments as Year-End Bonuses

The company’s board chairman said the extravagant bonus was determined more so by personal character rather than work performance.

5 Chinese Winners in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019

5 Chinese Winners in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019

Who made the grade at the annual competition?

This Chinese Company is the Youngest on This Year's Global 500 List

This Chinese Company is the Youngest on This Year's Global 500 List

One hundred and nineteen Chinese companies made the list this year, eight more firms than in 2018.

Unruly Chinese Tourists Destroy 4-Million-Year-Old Stalactite

Some netizens have called for the hooligans to be banned from visiting tourist sites in the future.

4-Year-Old Chinese Girl Dies After Being Left in Car by Phone-Obsessed Father

Qiqi lost her life after her distracted father left her in the car for over nine hours.

KFK Podcast: Andy Celebrates His 10th Chinese New Year

The Kung Fu Komedy podcast is back. Andy hits his tenth Chinese New Year and reminisces on many wild new year celebrations.

Happy Chinese New Year, from That's, thMart & Urban Family!

From all of us here at That's, thMart and Urban Family, we hope you have a fantastic Spring Festival break.

120 Chinese Tourists Cross Frozen River to North Korea to Celebrate New Year

How did you spend the first day of 2019?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

This Week in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Advert

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese People Spend Almost 2 Days a Week on Their Mobile Phones

Chinese People Spend Almost 2 Days a Week on Their Mobile Phones

Taipei Dangdai Co-Directors Talk About Building an International Art Fair

Taipei Dangdai Co-Directors Talk About Building an International Art Fair

Chinese Company Offers ‘Layoff Exemption Pass’ as Prize at Annual CNY Banquet

Chinese Company Offers ‘Layoff Exemption Pass’ as Prize at Annual CNY Banquet

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Cigarette Smoking Is Decreasing in China, Provincial Data Shows

Cigarette Smoking Is Decreasing in China, Provincial Data Shows

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.