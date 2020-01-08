  1. home
US Embassy in Beijing Issues Alert Due to Middle East Tensions

By Matthew Bossons, January 8, 2020

The US Embassy in Beijing has issued an alert to citizens living abroad, noting that tensions in the Middle East could “result in security risks” for Americans.

The notice encourages US citizens currently abroad to keep a low profile, be cognizant of their surrounds, reassess personal security plans and stay alert in areas popular with tourists. Additionally, Americans are being reminded to make sure their travel documents are up to date and easily accessible.

Published on the US Embassy & Consulates in China website on January 7, the notice comes hot on the heels of an American drone strike that targeted and killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on January 3. Last night, in retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes against military bases in Iraq where US and coalition personnel are stationed.

US President Donald Trump tweeted the following in response to the attack: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

The alert from the US Embassy in Beijing additionally states that it is continually reviewing the security situation and “will provide additional information as needed.”

Other US diplomatic missions, from Canada to Kenya to Indonesia and beyond, have issued similar alerts.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

United States USA Iran Embassy Alerts American Embassy

