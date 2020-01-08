  1. home
6 Exciting Sex Toys for Women

By That's, January 8, 2020

Looking to spice things up in the bedroom? thMart has you covered with a range of vibrators and sex toys to excite and awaken all your fantasies.

1. Winni Remote Control Vibrating Ring

RMB299

Vibrator
Image via thMart

Satisfy your partner with this remote controlled vibrating ring. This fancy little gadget is specifically designed for couples. It’s whisper silent and has five different modes and frequencies. Don’t miss out on this awesome little bedroom toy.

2. DUO Dual-Stimulaion Suction Vibrator

RMB1,780

Suction Vibrator
Image via thMart

The DUO Dual-stimulation suction vibrator is designed to please her. Its state-of-the-art design only allows it to vibrate if it’s in contact with skin, making it one of the quietest vibrators on the market.

3. Hero Clitoral Wave Massager

RMB589

Vibrator
Image via thMart

The Hero Clitoral wave massager is ergonomically designed to hit those specific spots on a woman’s body that will make her want more. The rolling wave action is just what’s needed to get in the zone and beyond.

4. Queen G-Spot Pulse Wave Vibrator

RMB798

Vibrator
Image via thMart

This awesome vibrator has a G-spot pulse wave that will have you or your partner praising the Lord and shouting “Hallelujah!” With its suction technology, it’ll have you reaching paradise in no time. Get yours today on thMart for just RMB798.

5. UPKO Rose Red Gag

RMB209

Red Rose Gag
Image via thMart

The rose red gag is perfect for turning your evening into a sexy night of new experiences and delights. Get yours today for the excellent price of RMB209.

6. UPKO Play Kit Luxurious& Romantic Bondage Play Kit

RMB1,888

Sex Toy Kit
Image via thMart

This bondage starter kit is just what you need to spice up your relationship. If things in the bedroom have been seeming a bit lackluster recently, take the opportunity to try out something new with this kinky bondage kit. Each play kit comes with a chic whip, leash, handcuffs and red rose gag.

Top image via Pexels

