Explore the Real-Life World of ‘Avatar’ on This Zhangjiajie Tour

By That's, January 8, 2020

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it’s time to start planning your next getaway. Here is a new China travel deal perfect for a relaxing retreat or a fun family holiday.*

3-Day Unmissable Experience at Avatar World in Zhangjiajie

RMB1,920 per person


Images via thMart

Located in a remote part of Hunan province, Zhangjiajie has an almost mythical atmosphere. With thousands of pillar-like rock formations emerging from the swirling mist, the landscape looks uncannily like ancient Chinese ink-and-paper drawings.


Images via thMart

This trip takes you to the area’s major attractions, such as Hallelujah Mountain that appears in the Hollywood blockbuster film Avatar, the Bailong Glass Elevator, which is the tallest and largest outdoor elevator in the world, and the Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the longest glass bridge in China. 

Itinerary


Images via thMart

On your first day, your guides will meet you at the airport in Zhangjiajie and help to check you in to your hotel. Start your trip in Yuanjiajie, a scenic area that is popular for the Sky Pillar, which inspired the floating mountains in the movie Avatar. Journey onto Tianzi Mountain, where you will find yourself marveling at the magnificence of China’s ancient skyline that inspired generations of painters. You can explore the area by riding the mountain tram or simply walking around. 


Images via thMart

Whichever you prefer, the views will make you gasp. Moving onto the Grand Canyon of Zhangjiajie, you can take a boat tour and get a chance to see plunging waterfalls, rare plants and exotic animals. Highlights of the journey also include a walk on the Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, which is perched 300 meters (886 feet) above the ground.


Images via thMart

This travel deal is available year-round with set departure dates. For more details, please contact a thMart customer service agent. 

This travel deal includes two nights’ accommodation, airport pickup and drop-off, transportation throughout the trip, Grand Canyon Glass Bridge tickets, travel insurance and an English-speaking tour guide. 

Top image via thMart

thmart travel deals travel china travel Zhangjiajie avatar

