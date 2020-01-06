  1. home
WATCH: Vehicle Spontaneously Combusts in Guangzhou

By Ryan Gandolfo, January 6, 2020

On January 5 around 10.35am, a vehicle spontaneously combusted on a road in Guangdong’s capital city, Guangzhou. The silver car was near the Guangzhou South Railway Station when it started to catch fire, according to a post by Guangzhou’s Panyu district police.

In a video shared by another driver behind the silver car, one person is quoted saying: “Is that car going to explode?” After successive honking from the other car, the silver vehicle stopped, with flames visible from the undercarriage. Police later confirmed that only the driver was in the car at the time, and no one sustained any injuries. The specific cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Watch below to see the vehicle reduced to flames and thick black smoke (VPN off):

People on social media were quick to commend the other driver who intervened. “That driver was completely unaware, thankfully the driver in the video promptly reminded them [of the fire],” posted one Weibo user. Another person wrote, “It really is a blessing during an unfortunate event… The car up front must have been perplexed, thinking: I’m not even in your way, why are you rushing me?”

In 2016, Guangzhou saw three cars unexpectedly ignite within a week, with one car spontaneouly combusting on Xinguang Bridge.

xinguang-bridge.png
Image via Tencent News

READ MORE: Accident on Guangdong Highway Sparks Massive Fire, Kills 6

[Cover image: screengrab via QQ]

Car Fire Guangzhou Guangzhou South Station

