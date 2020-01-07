3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

There comes a time in life where you could really use a glass of wine. thMart has you covered with a range of excellent Chilean wines ready to be poured and enjoyed.
1. Casa Bauza Ensamblaje Wine
RMB199
This award winning Chilean wine is the ambrosia of the gods. With sweet hints of fruit and subtle undertones of cedar and black pepper, it has a refreshing and complex personality. The 2011 vintage has been aged to perfection for your consumption. These bottles are going fast so get yours today and stock up for a rainy day!
2. Casa Bauza Presumido Carmenere Wine
RMB169
This bold and structured red has notes of cherries, plums, cacao and a hint of black pepper, with undertones of floral notes. Perfect for serving at dinner, a glass of this deep cherry red wine pairs well with beef, venison, lamb, poultry or pasta.
3. Carmenere Single Vineyards Ruyalti 2015
RMB49.90
This delightful vintage is a fruity blend with the slightest hint of black pepper. It pairs well with pasta or red meat but is also great for just a night of red wine with the girls. Get a bottle on thMart for the amazing price of just RMB49.90.
