  1. home
  2. Articles

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

By That's, January 7, 2020

0 0

There comes a time in life where you could really use a glass of wine. thMart has you covered with a range of excellent Chilean wines ready to be poured and enjoyed. 

1. Casa Bauza Ensamblaje Wine

RMB199

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200
Image via thMart

This award winning Chilean wine is the ambrosia of the gods. With sweet hints of fruit and subtle undertones of cedar and black pepper, it has a refreshing and complex personality. The 2011 vintage has been aged to perfection for your consumption. These bottles are going fast so get yours today and stock up for a rainy day!

2. Casa Bauza Presumido Carmenere Wine

RMB169

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200
Image via thMart

This bold and structured red has notes of cherries, plums, cacao and a hint of black pepper, with undertones of floral notes. Perfect for serving at dinner, a glass of this deep cherry red wine pairs well with beef, venison, lamb, poultry or pasta.

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200
Image via thMart

3. Carmenere Single Vineyards Ruyalti 2015

RMB49.90

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200
Image via thMart

This delightful vintage is a fruity blend with the slightest hint of black pepper. It pairs well with pasta or red meat but is also great for just a night of red wine with the girls. Get a bottle on thMart for the amazing price of just RMB49.90.

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery Wine Red wine alcohol Drinks beverage

more news

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

Who was hot (and not) in the world of China bars and restaurants this year? Our F&B thermometer measures it all up.

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

If you’ve ever walked past a Real Kung Fu fast food joint and thought, ‘Geez, Louise, that logo sure looks a lot like Bruce Lee,’ then you aren’t alone.

Guangzhou Bar Apologizes for Foreigner Ban

Guangzhou Bar Apologizes for Foreigner Ban

In the aftermath of Mr. Pilot​’s ban on foreign customers, the bar has released a statement outlining the reasons behind the decision.

We Tried Peach and Apple Baijiu and It Tastes like Candy

"Psst hey, hey you middle-aged adult, I have this candy-flavored hard liquor, wanna get into my creeper van?"

Guangzhou Bar Forced to Remove Anti-Foreigner Sign

A bar in Guangzhou’s Liede area has been forced to remove a sign from its front entranceway that stated foreigners were not welcome​ on the premises.

Ultimate Restaurant Guide for Guangzhou and Shenzhen on Sale Now

Our comprehensive dining and drinking guide informs expats, visitors and locals alike on the F&B options available in the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou Bar Posts Sign Banning Foreign Customers

Mr. Pilot has posted a sign on their entrance that reads in English ‘Decline foreigners’ and ‘No drugs.’

7 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Can’t make it to the fruit stand? We’ve got you covered!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Advert

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in January 2020

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Awkwafina Becomes First Asian to Win Golden Globe for Best Actress

Awkwafina Becomes First Asian to Win Golden Globe for Best Actress

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

We Interview the 'King', China’s Famous Beer Drinking Vlogger

We Interview the 'King', China’s Famous Beer Drinking Vlogger

Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.