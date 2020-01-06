  1. home
China’s Largest KFC Opens in Shenzhen

By Rakini Bergundy, January 6, 2020

Don’t ever question the people’s love for the Colonel. The largest KFC in the country has just opened here in Shenzhen. Fried chicken fanatics can check out the 1,849-square-meter space at the Shenzhen World Convention and Exhibition Center in Bao’an district. 

Image via @食探/WeChat

Image via @食探/WeChat

When you enter, you’re greeted by eight self-serve machines, flanked by seating areas which can accommodate more than 1,000 people. 

Image via @食探/WeChat

In 2012, it was reported that the largest KFC in the world, a 1,600-square-meter eatery, was located in Baku, Azerbaijan. Technically speaking, the Shenzhen location may take the top spot now for largest in the world. With more than 6,300 restaurants and over 200 million KFC loyalty program members here in China, the fast food chain reigns supreme in the Middle Kingdom. 

Image via @食探/WeChat

