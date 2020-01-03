  1. home
WATCH: Chinese Pro Basketball Coach Smacks Fan, Gets Ejected

By Ryan Gandolfo, January 3, 2020

We may have just witnessed the CBA’s version of ‘Malice at the Palace’ (although admittedly far tamer than the infamous NBA brawl).

On January 2, Jiangsu Dragons head coach Memi Becirovic was ejected from a CBA game against the Liaoning Flying Leopards after he slapped a spectator in the face during the game. The man was standing courtside next to his seat when the coach approached him and got into an altercation. The two were eventually separated by players and staff.

Xinhua reported that the fan on the receiving end of the hit is believed to have gotten into a verbal spat with the coach’s wife, who was sitting courtside. Local media reports claimed that the fan had made an abusive gesture towards Liaoning’s Lance Stephenson.

Image via Swaggy aka Ray/Weibo

The Dragons went on to lose 111-103 to the Flying Leopards, and Becirovic will receive an automatic one-match courtside ban, which may be extended pending further investigation by the CBA.

Watch below to see the courtside fight (VPN off):

[Cover image via @吐槽领队/Weibo]

