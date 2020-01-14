  1. home
5 Fast Facts About Chinese Movie Maven Gong Li

By That's Guangzhou, January 14, 2020

Sino Celeb is a monthly feature where we introduce a Chinese celebrity to our readers.

Gong Li is internationally acclaimed, having starred in such distinguished Chinese films as Red Sorghum, The Story of Qiu Ju and Farewell My Concubine. The multi-award-winning actress is the queen of ’90s mainland film, with her roles coming to embody a certain type of fortitude and rigidness. Gong has been active in the international film sphere for nearly three decades, sitting on judging panels at prestigious film festivals in Asia and Europe. In April, it was confirmed that she will star in the upcoming Mulan live-action reboot, while her scintillating performance in Saturday Fiction hit Chinese cinema screens last month. Below are five fast facts about the Dongbei-born screen siren. 

1. Magic Li

In 1996, Gong became the first Chinese actress to be featured on the cover of Time magazine, which called her “Chinese movie magic.” 

2. ‘Miss China’

gong-li.jpgImage via ERA International/IMDb

In a 2006 poll conducted by the Beijing News, Gong was voted the most beautiful woman in the Middle Kingdom. 

3. Singapore Switch

The Chinese actress changed her nationality to Singaporean in 2008 after she got married to tobacco tycoon Ooi Hoe Seong in 1996, though the pair later divorced in 2009. 

4. French Kissing

Her current husband is renowned French musician Jean-Michel Jarre, who is 17 years her senior. 

5. French Royalty

Gong is a recipient of the Order of Arts and Letters, an order of France given to significant contributors to arts and literature. 

For more Sino Celeb, click here

[Cover image via Beijing Poly-bona Film Publishing Company/IMDb]

Sino Celeb Chinese actress movies Celebrities

