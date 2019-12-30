  1. home
  2. Articles

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

By That's GBA, December 30, 2019

0 0

For several months now, our teams in Guangzhou and Shenzhen have been toying with the idea of saying goodbye to the That’s PRD moniker (which we’ve published under for the past 13 years) and adopting something more reflective of our local coverage and the political and societal changes that have occurred in the region. 

Now, with 2020 about to begin, we’re set to enter the new decade under a new title: That’s GBA. If you’re not aware, GBA is an acronym for the Greater Bay Area, a region that includes Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Huizhou and Zhaoqing, as well as the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. The term was first mentioned back in 2016, in the English copy of the 13th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the People’s Republic of China.

Since then, the term Greater Bay Area and its acronym have become ubiquitous in international and local news coverage of our fair region, as well as in the worlds of business and tech. 

that-s-gba-logo.jpg

So, what does this mean for our readers? Well, for starters, you can all expect the same great national and regional coverage you received while we published under the name That’s PRD. Additionally, we will be working extra hard to ensure that our monthly publication makes its way to all areas of the GBA – not just Guangzhou, Foshan and Shenzhen. We’re optimistic that this will help us connect with new readers, and readers that have previously only connected with us online – through our website, app and WeChat accounts.

Now, join us in waving a fond farewell to PRD and a big hello to GBA! We hope you’re as happy with the change as we are and we’re excited that you are joining us on this new journey as That’s GBA.

[Cover artwork by Tristan Sapp]

That's PRD magazine Greater Bay Area Guangzhou Shenzhen That's GBA

more news

16 Greater China Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bar List for 2019

16 Greater China Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bar List for 2019

See which bars secured spots.

Trump Gets Dragon Smackdown in This Insane Newsweek Cover

Trump Gets Dragon Smackdown in This Insane Newsweek Cover

Now there's a visual metaphor.

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport Set to Build 3rd Runway

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport Set to Build 3rd Runway

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport has been given approval to build a third runway to service an estimated 80 million people annually by 2030.

Shirtless Man Attacks Guangzhou Bus with Massive Rock

Shirtless man + angry + large rock = run.

What’s the Greater Bay Area Plan and Why Does It Matter?

The Chinese government’s Great Bay Area plan comes highly anticipated after 11 years of planning.

Shenzhen Wants to Get in on the HK-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Action

News has begun to circulate that Shenzhen officials are planning to build a branch road that would connect with the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

PHOTOS: DRiNK Magazine Bar Awards 2018 Winners

A classy old night had by all at Jing An Shangri-La, West Shanghai.

That's Magazines - June 2018 Issues Out Now!

The June 2018 issues of That's Shanghai, That's Beijing, That's PRD and That's Suzhou magazines are out now – paper-and-ink-form and also in digital pdf-form.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

trending

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

Useful Mandarin Phrases: New Year’s Celebrations

Generation Gap: On Expensive 5G Technology

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

Laowai Hall of Shame 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

These 10 Chinese Films Were Our Favorites in 2019

These 10 Chinese Films Were Our Favorites in 2019

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

Useful Mandarin Phrases: New Year’s Celebrations

Useful Mandarin Phrases: New Year’s Celebrations

Laowai Hall of Shame 2019

Laowai Hall of Shame 2019

Alex Amazonia Talks About the Past, Present and Future of Dirty Fingers

Alex Amazonia Talks About the Past, Present and Future of Dirty Fingers

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.