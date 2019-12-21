Dada Shanghai's Xingfu Lu Venue To Close Next Month

After over 10 years of partying at its Xingfu Lu location in Shanghai, Dada is being forced to close its doors on January 19. Founder Michael Ohlsson took to Facebook to confirm the news, rumors of which we'd heard over the past few days.

According to Ohlsson the sudden move comes as the building in which Dada is located is due to be knocked down. Don't fear, though, because they're hard at work looking for a new venue. Dada's last party will take place on January 18.

Dada opened its doors all the way back in 2009 and managed to make it over 10 years without being forced to move or close down, a small miracle for a club in Shanghai. Keep your eyes on That's Shanghai for updates on Dada's search for a new venue.



[Cover image via Dada Bar Shanghai/Facebook]