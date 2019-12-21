  1. home
  2. Articles

Dada Shanghai's Xingfu Lu Venue To Close Next Month

By Bryan Grogan, December 21, 2019

0 0

After over 10 years of partying at its Xingfu Lu location in Shanghai, Dada is being forced to close its doors on January 19. Founder Michael Ohlsson took to Facebook to confirm the news, rumors of which we'd heard over the past few days. 

According to Ohlsson the sudden move comes as the building in which Dada is located is due to be knocked down. Don't fear, though, because they're hard at work looking for a new venue. Dada's last party will take place on January 18. 

Dada opened its doors all the way back in 2009 and managed to make it over 10 years without being forced to move or close down, a small miracle for a club in Shanghai. Keep your eyes on That's Shanghai for updates on Dada's search for a new venue.

[Cover image via Dada Bar Shanghai/Facebook]

Nightlife Bar closures Shanghai

more news

Award Winning Roald Dahl 'Matilda the Musical' Coming to Shanghai

Award Winning Roald Dahl 'Matilda the Musical' Coming to Shanghai

The Royal Shakespeare Company's award-winning musical based on the classic children's book by Roald Dahl is coming to Shanghai!

American Pop Artist Lauv to Perform in Beijing & Shanghai in June

American Pop Artist Lauv to Perform in Beijing & Shanghai in June

American singer, songwriter, producer and pop visionary Lauv is headed to Beijing and Shanghai as part of his 2020 'How I'm Feeling World Tour.'

Drago Lazetich Chats Films 'Shanghai Story' and 'The Eight Hundred'

Drago Lazetich Chats Films 'Shanghai Story' and 'The Eight Hundred'

This month we spoke to filmmaker and actor Drago Lazetich about some of the projects he’s currently working on.

UCCA Announce Plans To Open New Museum in Shanghai

UCCA Center for Contemporary Art announced plans to open a third museum, this time in Shanghai’s Jing’an district.

Celebrate the Spooky Halloween Season at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney will have fun Halloween surprises, food and parties all month long.

Tickets Now On Sale to See Carly Rae Jepsen In Shanghai

We really, really, really, really, really, really like Carly Rae Jepsen.

WIN! Tickets to See Buick LPGA Shanghai 2019

Our giveaway of the week!

Shanghai Rolex Masters Tickets on Sale Now

Don't miss out on one of the biggest tennis events on the calendar!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

trending

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

Guangzhou Bar Posts Sign Banning Foreign Customers

WATCH: Police Shoot Masked Knifeman in Downtown Shanghai

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part III

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Dada Shanghai's Xingfu Lu Venue To Close Next Month

Dada Shanghai's Xingfu Lu Venue To Close Next Month

Unravel (the podcast!): Better With Time

Unravel (the podcast!): Better With Time

Cookie Zhang Talks Building a Camp and a Culture with Eating Music

Cookie Zhang Talks Building a Camp and a Culture with Eating Music

Spotlight: John Low, Co-founder of Laguarda.Low

Spotlight: John Low, Co-founder of Laguarda.Low

2 Relaxing China Trips You Can Book Right Now

2 Relaxing China Trips You Can Book Right Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.