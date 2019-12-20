2 Relaxing China Trips You Can Book Right Now

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it's time to start planning your next getaway. Here are two new China travel deals perfect for a relaxing retreat or a fun family holiday.*



Starting from RMB799 per room per night

Situated between Suzhou and Nanjing, Wuxi is a prominent historical and cultural city in the southern part of Jiangsu province. With its appealing mix of mist-shrouded hills, lush wetlands, placid lakes and beautifully preserved Qing dynasty architecture, Wuxi is one of eastern China’s gems.



Located a mere 20 minutes from downtown Wuxi and adjacent to Xuntang ancient town and Lake Tai, the Worldhotel Grand Juna is the perfect destination for a weekend escape or a family vacation. This stunning property blends traditional Chinese elements with modern features that serve to enhance your experience in Wuxi.



The Garden View Executive Room features a separate bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate rainforest shower and marble bathroom. But nothing can rival its floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer a spectacular 180-degree view of the scenic Shangxian River wetlands. The hotel also has six restaurants and bars that offer a variety of Asian and Western cuisines.



Along with loads of complimentary hotel services, such as free breakfasts and upgrades, this package also includes a two-person Western-style dinner, one-hour bike rentals, children’s afternoon tea and assess to the children’s playground.



This travel package is available from now until February 29, 2020.

Starting from RMB899 per room per night



Located two hours from Shanghai and Hangzhou, Ningbo is a vibrant ancient port city in east Zhejiang. Head deep into the outskirts of the city and spend an active day hiking around the Buddhist mountain of Linshan. Visit Baoguo Temple which is the oldest and most well-preserved wooden structure in southern China and the city’s most famous sight.



Nestled at the base of Linshan Mountain, the newly-opened Core Fire Villa was built on the philosophy of immersion, offering guests a top-notch experience and service. Designed to reflect its natural surroundings, each of its 14 individual villas features bamboo furniture with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the stunning mountain and lake. Additionally, the hotel restaurant offers exceptional farm-to-table local cuisine.



This package comes with free benefits, too. Enjoy complimentary breakfast for two adults and one child per day, welcome fruit and drinks, and one goodnight soup per stay. This package also includes two admission tickets to the historic Baoguo Temple.

This travel package is available from now until May 31, 2020.



*Note that these package deals exclude transportation (i.e. flights, trains, long distance bus, etc). Customers must arrange this independently. Please confirm reservations with the hotels once you purchase and receive your redemption voucher from thMart. When contacting the venue, please provide your reservation information, phone number, preferred check-in date and 12-digit thMart travel booking code. Bookings are subject to hotel availability.

