Ultimate Restaurant Guide for Guangzhou and Shenzhen on Sale Now

Following the massive success of the third edition of our Explore China travel guide, we decided to turn our attention to a new project…

We’ve heard, we’ve listened and we’ve responded: You wanted a food guide by local experts, a guide that looks beyond Cantonese food to examine the amazing range of world cuisines available in the Greater Bay Area – and now we’ve delivered with our first-ever foodie guide book: The Golden Forks: A Greater Bay Area Dining Guide 2019-2020.

Our comprehensive dining and drinking guide informs expats, visitors and locals alike on the myriad of food and beverage options available in the Greater Bay Area. From Indian food to German, Italian, French, Mexican and American-style cuisines, we have you covered in our 141-page perfectly-bound book.

Curious what’s inside? Here’s the breakdown:

Detailed descriptions of some of the top bars, restaurants and cafes in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, along with pricing and location information, business hours and the nearest metro station. The book is also easy to navigate, with F&B locations organized by city and district.

A selection of elite restaurants in Zhuhai and Foshan accompanied by detailed information.

Informative food features profiling al fresco drinking spots, unique dining areas, locally grown coffee and much, much more.

Stunning food photos that will have your mouth watering and stomach grumbling.



The full list of winners from our 14th annual Food and Drink Awards in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

If you're a foodie living in or visiting the Greater Bay Area, consider this book your essential companion!

