Guangzhou-Shenzhen Intercity Railway Officially Open

On Sunday, December 15, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Intercity Railway officially launched, linking the southern cities of Guangzhou, Dongguan and Shenzhen with a new, convenient transit option.

The route consists of 15 stations from Guangzhou East Railway Station to Shenzhen Bao’an Airport, and takes 71 minutes to travel from one terminal station to the other. The intercity railway, designed with a speed of 140 kilometers per hour, stretches nearly 74 kilometers, with stops in Zengcheng, Dongguan, Humen, Changan and more.

According to an infographic issued by Guangzhou East Railway Station Media Office, ticket prices range from RMB38-81. For Guangzhouers looking to take a day trip to neighboring Dongguan, you can ride to the Dongguan West Railway station for RMB43.



Image via @广州日报/Weibo

Guangzhou Daily reported that the new railway will operate up to 37 trains a day, with a maximum capacity of 1,427 passengers and staff. The local newspaper spoke with Mr. Li, a resident of Guangzhou’s Zengcheng district, who said the new railway is “really convenient,” and will be useful for his son when he comes home for Spring Festival after studying overseas.

UPDATE (Wed December 18, 2019 2.14PM CST): This article has been updated to include that the intercity railway will pass through Dongguan West Railway station.

[Cover image via @广州日报/Weibo]