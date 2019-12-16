  1. home
7 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

By That's, December 16, 2019

Winter is officially here and we all know what that means. Cold season is officially upon us. Fortunately, fruit is here to save the day. Stay healthy this year by getting your doctor-recommended daily dose of fresh fruit and produce. thMart has you covered with these tasty items, which can be delivered straight to your doorstep in bulk right now.

1. Mexican Avocados (6 Pieces)

RMB37.80

Mexican Avocado
Image via thMart

Your avocado craving can be satisfied even in China with these awesome avocados. Avocados are full of nutrition so you can start your day right and stay healthy even during the cold season. Spread it on toast, slice it in a sandwich or mixed it with lime and garlic in a guacamole, these avocados won’t let you down. And right now, you can get six of these Mexican-imported avocados for just RMB37.80.

Mexican Avocado

Mexican Avocado
Images via thMart

* The avocados will be delivered semi-ripened. To fully ripen them, simply place the avocados in a paper bag and store at room temperature until they become soft. After they’ve been fully ripened, you can place them in the refrigerator for three to five days. 

2. Aksu Sweetheart Apples (4kg)

RMB53.80

Aksu Sweetheart Apples
Image via thMart

Aksu Sweetheart Apples are a Xinjiang specialty. Sweet and crisp like a fresh December morning, these apples will have you eating more than just your “apple a day.” Feel good about your snack choices when you choose one of these satisfyingly sweet apples instead of chips or candy. A 4-kilogram pack of sweetheart apples is only RMB53.80 on thMart.

Aksu Sweetheart Apples

Aksu Sweetheart Apples
Images via thMart

3. Vietnamese Honey Mango (4kg)

RMB48.50

Mango
Image via thMart

These mouthwatering mangos arrive fresh from Vietnam to your door. Both sweet and juicy, they make the perfect snack after a busy day.

Plus, you can’t beat this thMart deal on quality and price. Get a 4-kilogram pack of these honey mangos delivered right to your door for just RMB48.50. That gets you around 20 pieces of this irresistible fruit!

Mango

Mango

Mango
Images via thMart

4. Sichuan Orange (2.5kg)

RMB35

Oranges
Image via thMart

These awesome oranges are packed with plenty of vitamin C and citrusy goodness. They are an excellent choice for a school snack or to squeeze into a glass of fresh orange juice. 

Purchase a bulk order of these amazing oranges for just RMB35 on thMart. Each 2.5-kilogram order comes with 14 to 16 delicious Sichuan-grown oranges. 

Oranges

Oranges

Oranges

Oranges
Images via thMart

5. Papaya (4kg)

RMB36

Papaya
Image via thMart

Papaya is widely considered to be a super food, and it’s great for your digestive health. These delightful tree fruits are also an excellent source of vitamin C. 

Purchase a bulk order of this delicious, Guangdong-grown papaya starting from just RMB26 on thMart. Each 4-kilogram order comes with 4 to 6 large-sized papayas.*

Papaya
Image via thMart

* The papayas will be delivered slightly unripened. To fully ripen them, simply place the papayas in a paper bag and store at room temperature until they become soft. After they’ve been fully ripened, you can place them in the refrigerator for up to a week. 

6. Passion Fruit (2.5kg)

RMB41

Passion Fruit
Image via thMart

Passion fruits are full of antioxidants and fiber, and also pack a powerful punch of succulent flavor. For those of you with those sour-sweet passion fruit cravings, make sure to take advantage of this excellent thMart deal. 

Get a full 2.5-kilogram pack of these Guangxi-grown passion fruits shipped to your home or office for just RMB41. That gets you roughly 38 pieces of this tasty fruit!

Passion Fruit
Image via thMart

7. Guangxi Emperor Orange Fruit (2.5kg)

RMB28.80

Emperor Orange
Image via thMart

These tasty oranges are local to South China and with cold temperatures setting in, we’re glad oranges are a winter delight. Vitamin C is great for keeping your immune system going strong when those winter colds are going around. 

Stop worrying about getting your daily fill of vitamin C when you have these sweet and tangy oranges within reach. Order 2.5 kilograms (approximately 25 pieces) of this delectable produce for just RMB28.80 on thMart.

Emperor Orange

Emperor Orange

Emperor Orange
Images via thMart

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery Fruit Food Grocery Shopping

