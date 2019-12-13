  1. home
  2. Articles

US and China Said to Agree on 'Phase One' Deal in Trade Talks

By Ryan Gandolfo, December 13, 2019

0 0

The US and China look set to finally end their 17-month trade war, with the two sides reportedly agreeing on a ‘phase one’ deal, South China Morning Post reports.

While the limited deal has been reported by US media outlets, we’ve yet to hear any confirmation by Beijing. President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday, hinting that a deal was close to fruition.

trump.png
Screengrab via @realDonaldTrump/Twitter

The US plans to postpone tariffs on around USD160 billion of Chinese goods that would have gone into effect this Sunday as well as reduce tariffs already in place, Myron Brilliant of the US Chamber of Commerce told CNBC, as cited by SCMP. China, in return, would increase purchases of US farm goods.

The additional tariffs scheduled for Sunday would have targeted Chinese consumer items such as smartphones and laptops. Currently, the US has tariffs on about USD375 billion of Chinese goods, more than three times the amount of duties China has placed on US products.

Negotiations between the two economic powerhouses have been less than stellar in recent months, which makes this latest report a positive sign. The trade war has impacted world affairs, with global growth slowing, while there have been decreasing profits and investments for companies around the world, according to The Guardian.

In October, Trump announced that the US and China had agreed to terms on a ‘phase one’ deal; however, the agreement fell through. 

On Thursday, Jennifer Hillman, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, tweeted, “This should NOT be described as a trade agreement. It is a purchase and sale agreement that does virtually nothing to address substantive concerns of US (+rest of the world) with China’s trade practices,” as cited by BBC.

Other issues the US has raised against Beijing include unfairly subsidizing Chinese companies and stealing intellectual property from American companies. So far, little common ground has been established between the two sides.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Trade War international trade China United States

more news

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part III

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part III

Here are some of the craziest videos we came across over the course of 2019.

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

It's time to start planning your next adventure, because the General Office of the State Council has just released the 2020 public holiday schedule.

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part I

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part I

Here are some of the craziest videos we came across over the course of 2019.

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part II

Here are some of the craziest videos we came across over the course of 2019.

China Starts Search for Habitable Planets Outside Solar System

To infinity and beyond!

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

We Visited China’s Surreal Replica English Market Town

Enter mock Tudor heaven.

The Borderlands: Dispatches from the Edge of China

China’s borders tell stories of shared cultural practices, foodstuffs, history and – in more recent times – development.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

trending

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

Guangzhou Bar Posts Sign Banning Foreign Customers

WATCH: Police Shoot Masked Knifeman in Downtown Shanghai

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part I

5 Home Cleaning Products You Can’t Live Without

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Qiushengyu

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Qiushengyu

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.