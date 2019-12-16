2 Amazing China Travel Deals You Can Book Right Now

Looking for an escape from city life? Here are two new China travel deals you can book right now.



RMB999

As the capital city of Zhejiang province, Hangzhou may be a more well-trodden travel destination, but the diverse geography of eastern Zhejiang is prime for exploration. It is worth spending some time in Shaoxing – a city that elegantly blends historic culture and cheerful modern spirit with picturesque scenic spots and the exhilarating roar of world-class racing engines.



In January 2018, Cachet Boutique Shaoxing, a highly anticipated circuit hotel, debuted in Zhejiang Circuit. The onsite driving school provides guests with the opportunity to take their turn behind the wheel on the professional level circuit. When it’s time to rev your engine, the Zhejiang Circuit will accommodate you with all types of karting experience ranging from leisure to endurance.



Adjacent to a wealth of cultural attractions, acclaimed shopping centers and spacious auto showrooms, this hotel offers 52 sleek guests rooms and suites with views of both the track and mountain scenery. All have modern furnishings with King Koil mattresses and luxury bathroom amenities from Natura Bissē.



In addition to complimentary breakfasts and a kart experience coupon, this package also offers afternoon tea with mind-blowing desserts and beverages or admission to the nearby par 72 standard lakeside golf course.

This travel deal is valid from now until March 31, 2020.



RMB698

If a thrill-seeking experience is not on your travel agenda, then consider a trip to Yangzhou in central Jiangsu province. This is where Italian explorer and writer Marco Polo served as a government official from roughly 1282-1287. Besides its slate-paved ancient towns and pagoda-shaped Taoist pavilions, Yangzhou boasts the beautiful Slender West Lake, a scenic lake with historical sites flanking both sides.





Set among museums, ancient temples and historic gardens, CIMC Jingying Executive Apartments opened this year as a romantic and family-friendly retreat. Located a mere 10-minute walk to the Slender West Lake, this hotel is known for its ideal location, exceptional customer service and family-friendly room design.



Besides daily breakfasts, this package also includes assess to the Slender West Lake hot springs for up to two people and an in-room minibar.

This travel deal is valid from now until March 31, 2020.

