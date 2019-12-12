  1. home
Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

By Matthew Bossons, December 12, 2019

Planning to ride China’s expansive rail network over Spring Festival (aka Chinese New Year aka the most hectic travel time of the year)? Well, then you’ll be excited to learn that tickets for the first day of the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, otherwise known as chunyun, officially went on sale today.

You can secure your seat, sleeper berth or standing spot online, by phone or via the national railway operator’s official app 30 days before your intended travel date. Alternatively, you can snag tickets 28 days in advance at a railway station, travel agency or self-ticketing machine near you.  

According to projections released by the national railway operator yesterday, roughly 440 million trips are expected to be made on China’s rail system during chunyun in 2020 – 32.5 million more than in 2019. China Daily reports that this year’s travel rush will begin on January 10 and last until February 28.

To deal with the increased demand, more than 100 high-speed rail services will operate every night.

So, with so many travelers predicted over the Spring Festival holiday, if you are planning to ride the rails to your hometown or for an adventure somewhere in the Middle Kingdom, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

[Cover image via Pixabay]

