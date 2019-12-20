  1. home
We Tried Peach and Apple Baijiu and It Tastes like Candy

By Barnaby Lofton, December 20, 2019

Baijiu brand Jiangxiaobai is the one of the newer fads taking over the late-night scene – we think. It has less of that strong, rubbing alcohol flavor than Erguotou or even Maotai and it’s generally geared towards China’s younger generation. 

Recently, Jiangxiaobai’s peach flavor has been heavily marketed on WeChat and Weibo, with eager 20-something-year-olds apparently loving the boozy nectar.  

baijiu-peach.jpg

Image via @手机用户肥喵7777/Weibo Translation by Barnaby Lofton for That's

We came across Jiangxiaobai’s peach and apple flavors at our local convenience store earlier this month, both spirits housed in colorfully labeled 100-milliliter bottles. Of course, it was unanimously decided to try both – because why the hell not?

Upon opening the peach baijiu, the first thing we noticed was an overpowering peachy scent. It honest to goodness smelled like a Bath and Body Works body spray. Surprisingly, the fruity booze went down smooth, like a swig of water, and was genuinely pleasant to drink. We reckon it would also work well in a baijiu-focused cocktail. 

Next up: apple. 

Right off the bat, the apple baijiu’s aroma was not quite as pungent as the peach-flavored variety. It smelt less like an overpriced body spray and more like those green apple-flavored cavity-inducing jolly ranchers we ate as kids.

The apple flavoring was unable to conceal – or blend with – the alcohol taste and, as a result, it didn’t go down nearly as easily as the peach baijiu.

Overall, the sentiment in the editorial office ranged between unimpressed and delighted – with the peach baijiu taking the majority of the accolades.

Who’s drinking it: hipsters, cheapskates, tired moms who’ve made the switch from afternoon wine to afternoon baijiu
Price: RMB20

For more ‘We Try It,’ click here.

READ MORE: Heytea Has a Boozy Fruit Tea and We Tried It

[Cover image via @朱春雨/Weibo]

We Try It baijiu Fruit alcohol

