This Chinese Beer is Perfect for ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans

‘Beer of the Month’ is a regular series where our editors sample a unique craft beer. This month, our Guangzhou editorial team sampled NBeer’s Winter’s Coming Weizenbock!

Presumably brewed with the power of fire and ice, NBeer’s ‘Winter’s Coming Weizenbock’ is a beverage fit for a Westerosi king, with a pleasant 25 IBU and 8% ABV. It’s also a beverage that will make your nerdier friends envious and – for the night, anyway – you the king of the keep (read: barbecue stall outside your friend Dave’s apartment).

Lightly hazy and amber in color, this beverage delivers a sweetish flavor coupled with malty notes and an elusive spicy taste that just barely makes itself known on the ol’ palate. It’s tasty, sessionable and – most importantly – different from other Chinese beers we’ve sampled of late. It’s also strong (strong enough for Tyrion Lannister, by our assessment), which is a massive bonus.



Image via NBeer

Not convinced this brew is worthy of your time and hard-earned dollars? Well, rest assured that it’s not just us squawking on about this beverage like a pack of ravens: NBeer’s Winter’s Coming Weizenbock managed to pick up not one but two awards at the 2019 World Beer Awards.

For those that are new to this column or China’s craft beer scene in general, NBeer is a Beijing-based brewery known for bold experimentation (Bloody Mary beer, anyone?), quality suds and rad can designs (the Winter’s Coming Weizenbock included). In South China, the company has a brewpub located in Shenzhen’s popular OCT-Loft area.

You can purchase NBeer’s Winter’s Coming Weizenbock for RMB150 per six-pack on Taobao

[Cover image via NBeer]