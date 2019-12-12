  1. home
Escape the Winter Chill with This Foldable Sauna

By Ryan Gandolfo, December 12, 2019

Hot on Taobao is a monthly segment where we feature a product from Taobao our editors think is cool.

Everyone deserves a spa day. Fortunately for folks with less kuai to spend on spa packages at the ritzy hotels around town, they can ‘spa’ it up at home with a foldable sauna. This in-home sweat box is your one-stop shop for decompressing after an exhausting day or expelling toxins after a long night of boozing. And best of all, it’s easy to fold up so you don’t have to sacrifice much space in that humble abode of yours.

Although the product appears to be geared towards women, technically anyone can sweat it out in this single-person sauna (if you can fit, of course). The foldable sauna also has a two-person model, but instead of two people hopping in, one person can only insert their legs into the hot box.

two-person.jpg
Image via Taobao

Think it looks ridiculous? Yes, we agree, but over 40,000 of these home saunas have been purchased in the last month alone (and that’s just from one of many similar product listings). One aspect of this goofy-looking sauna that seems to have a leg up on the competition is the hand zipper – letting you sweat and text at the same time.

So, if you’re thinking of what to get your partner or friend for the holidays, nothing says ‘I value you as a person’ like giving them a sauna – so we’ve been told.

READ MORE: 12 Totally Wacky Taobao Gifts for Christmas 2019

The foldable sauna is available on Taobao for RMB99 and up. (Can’t access the link? Search ‘汗蒸箱家用单人蒸袋’ on Taobao to shop.)

[Cover image via Taobao]

Hot on Taobao Sauna Spa

