China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part II

The good, the bad and the ugly. The weird and the wacky. As is the That’s tradition, we’ve compiled our 2019 China Year in Review series. So sit back, relax and relive the highs and lows of the last 12 months.

A video goes viral in China every 30 seconds, or so it seems. But seriously, videos with millions of views in the PRC are a dime a dozen – they’re often hilarious and, frankly, we’re always dumbfounded to see what type of shenanigans people get up to. Here’s part two in our viral video series of 2019. To see part one, click here. (Although calling these videos ‘viral’ may be a stretch for some, we can tell you they were all incredibly popular on thatsmags.com in 2019.)

This bizarre, but kind of hilarious, incident took place in Shanghai’s Huangpu district, when an e-bike rider surnamed Hu drove right through a red light. The traffic police immediately stopped her and were ready to cite her for the violation. To everyone's astonishment, Hu began to act up, completely fearless of making a total scene.





Looking for a way to use all those instant noodles that are laying around your apartment? Well, a video entitled ‘Fixing a broken sink with Ramen’ made the rounds on social media earlier this year and it is truly jawdropping.





The first-ever image of an all-white panda was caught on camera in Sichuan province. The footage was captured back in mid-April, while the albino panda was meandering through Wolong National Nature Reserve in Northwest Sichuan, presumably looking for some bamboo to munch on (they can’t get enough of the stuff).





Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li was in for a bit of a shock during a company event after a man stormed the stage and dumped an entire bottle of water on him.The incident took place in Beijing on July 3 just as Li was discussing the Chinese search engine giant’s self-driving cars during a live speech on AI. In response to the drenching, the flabbergasted tech billionaire asked in English, “What's your problem?”

Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo launched their much-anticipated collaboration with American artist and designer Kaws in June, and in a predictable turn of events, Chinese shoppers displayed quite questionable behavior. Images and videos of physical conflicts, large crowds and dismembered mannequins blew up on Weibo under the hashtag #全员kaws# as fashion-forward shoppers snapped up Kaws’ clothing collaborations with Uniqlo.





In June, the Anxi Nature Reserve in North China’s Gansu province announced that a snow leopard was spotted on the arid reserve. The Anxi Nature Reserve and Lanzhou University partnered up in 2012 to set up a field observation team, who placed 62 infrared cameras at the site. When researchers collected the field data, the team found three separate instances of snow leopard sightings: on September 27, September 28 and November 17 of 2018. (It’s not clear whether the sightings were of one or more snow leopards.)





While a nationwide ‘no eating or drinking’ rule on the metro is set to begin next year, subway officials in Chongqing grappled with a slightly bigger, more feathery nuisance – a live chicken. A report by the Paper claimed that a woman attempted to enter the Chongqing subway with a presumably less-than-happy hen, but subway staff were quick to stop her, noting that pets and fowl are not permitted on the city’s metro.





On July 7, the #metoo movement inadvertently gained the support of a septuagenarian (a person who is 70 to 79 years old) in Hefei, Anhui province. An elderly man, surnamed Hong, was coming out of a vegetable market, when a large woman with a selfie stick ran up to him, grabbed his head and tried to kiss him, according to Global Times.





It turns out Kylie Minogue's first live concert performance was in 1988 at Canton Disco, a nightclub in Hong Kong, headed up by none other than Andrew Bull. He had his team capture the night on video for posterity, but, much to his frustration, the tape broke. Below, check out live footage of the night.





A foreign student got himself into trouble for pushing a traffic police officer on the street in Fuzhou, Fujian province. After he was caught by traffic police for driving with another person on an electric scooter in downtown Fuzhou, which is against local traffic rules, the foreign student refused to cooperate and started a physical conflict with the law enforcement officer.





READ MORE: China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part I

For more 2019 Year in Review coverage, click here.

[Cover image: screengrabs via QQ]