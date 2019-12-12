Shanghai Disney Resort Will Change Ticket Prices in 2020

This article originally appeared on our sister website, Urban Family Shanghai.

Admission prices to Shanghai Disney Resort will be restructured starting on June 6 of next year, Shine reports.



The new pricing system will have four levels. Regular tickets for non-peak days, mostly in fall and winter, will cost RMB399 (USD57) – the same as the current price. The price for most days in spring and some weekends will soon be RMB499. Major peak periods will also see a slight hike in price. Tickets for most peak summer days and some holidays and weekends will cost RMB599. And finally, official Chinese holidays and major international celebrations and events will put visitors back RMB699.



Exact prices and dates will be released by the resort starting May 6, 2020.



According to the resort, the four-tiered system offers visitors more options and will ease crowding. But really, it looks like you'll likely be paying a little bit more to visit the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ starting in June.

