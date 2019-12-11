3 Adventurous Tibet Travel Deals You Can Book Right Now

Looking for a cultural and adventurous experience in China? Here are some fantastic new travel deals in Tibet you can book right now.*



Gain insight and get behind-the-scenes to discover the story of a place that is known as the most sacred and mysterious region in China. With less than 12 travelers, this intimate and active journey lets you explore China’s most fascinating mountainous and religious destination with guaranteed safety and comfort.

On these trips, you’ll get a panoramic view of the world’s highest mountains, explore peaceful monasteries and marvel at the sacred ceremony of a sky burial. You will also learn the art of Tibetan Buddhist prostration, witness awe-inspiring Buddhism monk debates and more. With expert bilingual tour guides, this unique, thought-provoking journey is one you’re sure to remember.



Three packages are available with a curated mix of destinations, experiences and durations. Each is meant to inspire and keep you busy in a way that is exhilarating but not exhausting. Discounts are available for multi-person signups. Invite your friends and family. The more the merrier!



Starting from RMB6,020 per person*

Begin your journey in Lhasa, the center of the Tibetan Buddhist world. You’ll explore the Potala Palace and learn about Tibetan architecture and historic wisdom. The tour continues to the Jokhang Temple and Sera Monastery, where you can see the Tibetan Buddhist prostration practice and monk debating. Journey on to Shigatse where you will find Yamdrok-tso, the highest mountain near Lhasa and enjoy stunning views of glaciers and lakes at every turn. The highlight of the trip revolves around the Everest base camps, where views of the Himalayan peaks are visible from your lodging area.





Starting from RMB8,500 per person*

As an extension of the first package, this 10-day itinerary takes you to Lake Namtso, one of the four holy lakes of Tibet and the highest saltwater lake in the world. The atmosphere there is one of ultimate tranquility, with wide-open spaces dotted with tents of local nomads. The tour continues to Yampanchen, where you can relax in the natural hot spring on the mountain slope. This journey reaches its climax in Chimelong Nunnery where you can get a view of a sky burial (a Tibetan funeral practice) from a distance.





Starting from RMB12,300*

The breathtaking high plateau landscape of Tibet makes it an ultimate destination for avid hikers. This 15-day hiking trip is designed to satisfy any hiker's craving for adrenaline and challenge. As an extension of the first package, your hiking journey starts on the eighth day from Sarshung to Drirapuk Monastery. From there, you’ll trek 13 kilometers moving on to Dromala Pass and Kadoe Lake. Along the way, you have the opportunity to see local Tibetans prostrating, visit monasteries and so much more.



In addition to hotel accommodation, these three packages include a Tibet travel permit, all activity entrance tickets, transportation during the trip, service charges and government taxes, select meals, airport shuttle, travel insurance and an English-speaking Tibetan guide.

*Package prices vary according to the season. Note that these package deals exclude transportation (i.e. flights, trains, long distance bus, etc). Customers must arrange this independently. Bookings are subject to availability.

