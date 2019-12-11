  1. home
  2. Articles

You Can Now Explore Macao via Light Rail Transit

By Ryan Gandolfo, December 11, 2019

0 0

It’s now easier than ever to explore Macao, after the special administrative region launched its light rail transit system on Tuesday morning, December 10.

Stretching 9.3 kilometers long, Macao’s light rail route boasts 11 stations across the city, serving the Macao peninsula, Taipa and Cotai. Stops include the Macao airport, Taipa’s main residential area, the historic city center, tourist sites, as well as Macao’s three main ports of entry.

005vnhZYgy1g9rh3wfabpj30km0g0gws.jpgImage via @澎湃新闻/Weibo

The first train departed at 3.33pm on Tuesday, leaving from Taipa Ferry Terminal station. According to the Paper, passengers can board the train for free until December 31.

aomen-transit.jpgImage via @L落城/Weibo

At the launch party, He Jiangqi, the chairman of the board of directors for Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, said the light-rail opening provides Macao residents with a convenient and green transportation option.

Aside from residents, the railway is a welcome addition for the city’s visitors who would rely on other transportation means (or feet) to get around the city. “Congratulations, to be honest, when I was visiting Macao for a few days, I practically had to rely on my own two legs. Anywhere I wanted to go I had to walk to,” posted one Weibo user with the hashtag #Macao Light Rail Officially Opens#. The news was heavily trending on the Chinese social media site yesterday afternoon, with many expressing excitement over Macao’s new trains.

The light rail operating hours are as follows: Monday-Thursday, 6.30am-11.15pm, Friday-Sunday, 6.30am-11.59pm.

Plans for light rail transit in Macao were initially proposed in 2003, but officials experienced several delays both in planning and construction. Although it’s not entirely clear how much the final bill was for this section of the new light rail transit, earlier this year the government estimated the project would amount to around MOP11 billion (RMB9.5 billion). Macao has multiple transit lines both under construction and still in early planning stages.

READ MORE: Guangzhou-Shenzhen Commute in Under 20 Minutes by 2030?

[Cover image via Weibo]

Macao Light Rail Transportation Public Transportation

more news

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

It's time to start planning your next adventure, because the General Office of the State Council has just released the 2020 public holiday schedule.

Shenzhen Will Fine You For Smoking E-Cigs in Public Areas

Shenzhen Will Fine You For Smoking E-Cigs in Public Areas

Use of e-cigarettes in public areas is now banned.

WATCH: 700 Drones Light up Guangzhou Sky for National Day

WATCH: 700 Drones Light up Guangzhou Sky for National Day

Guangzhou residents in Huangpu got a real treat, as 700 drones were deployed at a nighttime show to celebrate the nation.

Ruh-Roh! Beijing Bans Dog Walking in Public Parks

You can blame lazy dog owners for this one.

Online Foreign Teachers’ Personal Info to Be Made Public in China

Online classes will also be restricted to a maximum of 40 minutes for all subjects and students of any age.

Haikou Launches New Urban Rapid Rail Transit System

Haikou became the first city in the nation to run intercity trains using high-speed rail.

You Can Now Be Fined for Throwing Leftover Food in Public Bins

Anyone who is caught breaking the new rule will be fined RMB50-200.

Guangzhou Outranks Shanghai, Beijing in Evening Public Transport

Guangzhou was ranked #1 in the Evening Public Transportation Index.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

trending

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

Guangzhou Bar Posts Sign Banning Foreign Customers

WATCH: Police Shoot Masked Knifeman in Downtown Shanghai

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part I

5 Home Cleaning Products You Can’t Live Without

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Qiushengyu

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Qiushengyu

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.