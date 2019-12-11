You Can Now Explore Macao via Light Rail Transit

It’s now easier than ever to explore Macao, after the special administrative region launched its light rail transit system on Tuesday morning, December 10.

Stretching 9.3 kilometers long, Macao’s light rail route boasts 11 stations across the city, serving the Macao peninsula, Taipa and Cotai. Stops include the Macao airport, Taipa’s main residential area, the historic city center, tourist sites, as well as Macao’s three main ports of entry.

Image via @澎湃新闻/Weibo



The first train departed at 3.33pm on Tuesday, leaving from Taipa Ferry Terminal station. According to the Paper, passengers can board the train for free until December 31.

Image via @L落城/Weibo

At the launch party, He Jiangqi, the chairman of the board of directors for Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, said the light-rail opening provides Macao residents with a convenient and green transportation option.

Aside from residents, the railway is a welcome addition for the city’s visitors who would rely on other transportation means (or feet) to get around the city. “Congratulations, to be honest, when I was visiting Macao for a few days, I practically had to rely on my own two legs. Anywhere I wanted to go I had to walk to,” posted one Weibo user with the hashtag #Macao Light Rail Officially Opens#. The news was heavily trending on the Chinese social media site yesterday afternoon, with many expressing excitement over Macao’s new trains.

The light rail operating hours are as follows: Monday-Thursday, 6.30am-11.15pm, Friday-Sunday, 6.30am-11.59pm.

Plans for light rail transit in Macao were initially proposed in 2003, but officials experienced several delays both in planning and construction. Although it’s not entirely clear how much the final bill was for this section of the new light rail transit, earlier this year the government estimated the project would amount to around MOP11 billion (RMB9.5 billion). Macao has multiple transit lines both under construction and still in early planning stages.

[Cover image via Weibo]