  1. home
  2. Articles

2 Chinese Nationals among Injured after Volcanic Eruption in New Zealand

By Ryan Gandolfo, December 10, 2019

0 0

On Monday, December 9, a volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s White Island killed at least five people and injured dozens more – including two Chinese nationals, Xinhua reported.

According to New Zealand police, 47 people were on the island at the time of the volcano blast, with eight people still missing and 31 people hospitalized. Three people have been discharged from medical facilities, as of press time.

After the volcanic eruption, helicopter crews landed on the island and helped evacuate survivors, with some suffering from severe burns. According to Time magazine, an intensive care paramedic worker described the scene as being similar to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster – covered in ash.

Of the five deceased victims, one was a New Zealand tour guide leader while the other victims’ nationalities have yet to be confirmed. Tourists from Britain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia and the US were all said to have been on the island when the volcano erupted. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed local media following the tragic event, saying “no signs of life have been seen at any point” on the island after multiple aerial reconnaissance flights were made following the eruption, Xinhua reported.

White Island is said to be one of several volcanoes on the island country that can erupt at any given time, according to Shane Cronin, a professor of Earth Sciences at University of Auckland. The island is a famous attraction for tourists in New Zealand, and can be explored via boat or helicopter. Visitors can even check out the main crater if conditions are suitable.

Scientists noted increased volcanic activity in recent weeks, which has led many to question why tourists were still permitted on the island. New Zealand police have opened a criminal investigation into the tourists’ deaths on the volcanic island.

At 10am, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit 25 kilometers south of the city of Gisborne. The earthquake’s epicenter is 146 kilometers from White Island, with nearby cities reportedly feeling tremors from the quake, according to CCTV News.

Watch below to see the aftermath of the volcanic eruption (VPN off):

[Cover image via @央视新闻/Weibo]

Volcano Natural Disasters Tourism Chinese tourists

more news

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery they say...

This Chinese Beer is Perfect for ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans

This Chinese Beer is Perfect for ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans

A beer from beyond the Wall!

WATCH: Shanghai Shenhua Beat Shandong in Chinese FA Cup Final

WATCH: Shanghai Shenhua Beat Shandong in Chinese FA Cup Final

Two titles in three years for the Blues.

5 Chinese Winners in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019

Who made the grade at the annual competition?

5,000 Facial Images Illegally Sold for Just ¥10 on Chinese Internet

They are priced at a mere RMB10.

WATCH: Guangzhou Evergrande Reclaim Chinese Super League Title

The win over Shenhua put Evergrande at the top of the CSL table with 72 points.

WATCH: Shanghai SIPG Win First Chinese Super League Title

A 2-1 victory over Beijing Renhe at Shanghai Stadium sealed the deal.

See the Incredible Moment Chinese Fighter Secures UFC Title in TKO

Zhang Weili put on quite a show with the whole world watching, becoming China's first UFC champion.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

trending

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

Guangzhou Bar Posts Sign Banning Foreign Customers

WATCH: Police Shoot Masked Knifeman in Downtown Shanghai

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part I

5 Home Cleaning Products You Can’t Live Without

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Qiushengyu

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Qiushengyu

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.