Unravel (the podcast!): All is Love

By That's Shanghai, December 11, 2019

The first season of Unravel (the podcast!) is coming to an end. We’re going to be re-publishing each of the episodes in their first season so that you can catch up on all of the fantastic, moving, funny stories that the folks behind the storytelling platform have brought together in past few months. 

The seventh episode in the series is called ‘All is Love,’ an episode in which guest speakers Nina and Darren, a married couple, talk about their varying stories about how they fell in love and eventually tied the knot. 

darren.jpg
Image by Alejandro Scott

Here’s a quick episode synopsis from Unravel

Nina and Darren are in love and happily married, but they tell their love story differently.  We were so excited by this Unravel first, when these two both told a story at our 'Like in the Movies' live show in 2018.  Darren reflected on the road he took from the end of his first marriage to meeting Nina, and Nina told a story about seeing her love and fears reflected back at her through her husband’s parents. We have both Nina and Darren in the studio for this episode, we hope you enjoy how open and downright adorable they are.

Listen below. (Outside of China? Click here to listen):

Jan 11: Unravel Your Story Workshop

Unravel are also holding a workshop that will teach would-be storytellers about idea generation, free writing, and small group workshopping, with participants able to leave with a strong understanding of the fundamentals of storytelling. 

1596750123.jpg
Flyer courtesy of promoter

Jan 11, 10am-1pm; RMB398 early bird, RMB448 normal price. ITConsultis. See event listing. Scan the QR code to book tickets to the workshop 

[Cover image by Alejandro Scott]

