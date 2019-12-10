  1. home
  2. Articles

Sexist Health Manual Recalled After Complaints in Shenzhen

By Ryan Gandolfo, December 10, 2019

0 0

In early December, Chinese internet users put Shenzhen’s Longhua district government on blast, calling into question a health manual for primary school students that included sexist content.

According to a report by Beijing Youth Daily, one section of the manual listed different qualities that the opposite sex are supposedly attracted to. For example, one question read “What type of men do women like?” with the words “rich” and “manly charm” included in the list of traits. The manual also said men are not interested in “strong feminists” and “money worshippers,” among other qualities.

The controversial teaching aid sparked a backlash against Longhua district’s education bureau.

684ebae3ly4g9m6fkrex5j20c80gb75b.jpg
The manual in question. Image via @北京青年报/Weibo

The bureau responded on December 5, two days after the online complaint, stating that the manual was not reviewed closely enough and that the responsible parties will be strictly dealt with. The program has been called off and the local government is recollecting the materials.

“Equality between men and women, and establishing the proper understanding of gender equality for our children has always been our basic principle,” the education bureau wrote in a statement on Weibo.

Reactions online were more varied, with some even agreeing with the manual. “Why can’t we face the reality that women do want rich men?” commented one internet user, as cited by Sixth Tone. Others were simply not impressed. “Did this material, from the time it was written to the time it ended up in students’ hands, ever get examined? How could this content get published?” posted a Weibo user.

[Cover image via Pexels]

education Sex Ed sexism Feminism

more news

Shanghai-based English Training Center Struggles to Survive

Shanghai-based English Training Center Struggles to Survive

The owner of a Shanghai-based English training center fled China amid licensing troubles, but surprisingly returned two weeks after.

2019 Forum for World Education to be Held in Paris Next Month

2019 Forum for World Education to be Held in Paris Next Month

The forum will discuss innovation in education and how to power the future of the global economy.

Take Urban Family’s Survey for Chance to Win ¥1,000 in Prizes

Take Urban Family’s Survey for Chance to Win ¥1,000 in Prizes

We cordially invite you to participate in the Urban Family reader survey for the chance to win fabulous prizes!

You’re Invited to Our Chinese Poetry Illustration Contest Awards

Find out how to attend the awards ceremony for our first-ever Chinese Poetry Illustration Contest!

Teaching in China is Risky for Foreigners These Days, Here’s Why

The days of teaching in China without the appropriate visa or education credentials appear to be numbered.

Guangdong Cracks Down on Unqualified Foreign Teachers

The new rules come in response to increased complaints by parents that teachers lack proper credentials, with some said to be on tourist visas.

Here Are the Winners of Our Chinese Poetry Illustration Contest

Without further ado, here’s the full list of winners from our inaugural Chinese poetry illustration contest!

Guangzhou Distributes Location-Tracking Watches to Students

The location-detecting technology is reportedly accurate up to 10 meters.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

trending

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

Guangzhou Bar Posts Sign Banning Foreign Customers

WATCH: Police Shoot Masked Knifeman in Downtown Shanghai

China’s Top Viral Videos of 2019: Part I

5 Home Cleaning Products You Can’t Live Without

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Cheng Ran Talks About His Experimental Art Group Martin Goya Business

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Dalian Tourism Logo Accused of Plagiarizing Disney

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Qiushengyu

Chinese Urban Dictionary: Qiushengyu

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

2 Action-Packed Trips to Southwest China You Can Book Right Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.