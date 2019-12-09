Here’s Where to Find Everything You Need for Christmas 2019

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Are you prepared for the festive season? As you’re checking things off your Christmas to-do list, don’t forget to add these important items!

RMB88



No party is complete without Santa or sexy Mrs. Claus running around. These costumes are the perfect addition to anyone’s holiday wardrobe. Why go caroling or to your child’s holiday play in your normal, everyday clothes when you can don these excellent Christmas costumes instead? They’re also excellent attire for your next holiday pub crawl.



RMB48



This knitted Santa hat is extra cute! It’s a must-have accessory for your upcoming holiday gathering. Bring it to your next party or wear it around the house for your Christmas Day feast.



RMB27



These festive candles are sure to light up the dark this winter. Featuring fun shapes like snowmen, Santa Claus, Christmas trees and more, these candles will brighten up your home with that jolly Yuletide cheer.



RMB230



Advent calendars are a traditionally Christian way to give small gifts such as chocolates or knickknacks throughout the Christmas season. This lovely train-shaped Advent calendar is the perfect way to show you care for every day of December. Write small poems or just put a small piece of chocolate into each little box for an adorable surprise each day. Get yours today on thMart.



RMB170



This Advent calendar is the ideal Christmas decoration for the whole family. Fun and functional, this adorable Advent calendar will whip up excitement for the big day.



RMB29



These tasty Christmas candy canes are the perfect stocking stuffer or Christmas decoration. They come in three flavors: strawberry, mixed fruit and lemon. Hang them on your tree for a perfect Christmas day sweet treat.



