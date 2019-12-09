  1. home
Here’s Where to Find Everything You Need for Christmas 2019

By That's, December 9, 2019

0 0

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Are you prepared for the festive season? As you’re checking things off your Christmas to-do list, don’t forget to add these important items!

1. Adult Christmas Costumes

RMB88

Adult Christmas Costumes
Image via thMart

No party is complete without Santa or sexy Mrs. Claus running around. These costumes are the perfect addition to anyone’s holiday wardrobe. Why go caroling or to your child’s holiday play in your normal, everyday clothes when you can don these excellent Christmas costumes instead? They’re also excellent attire for your next holiday pub crawl.

Adult Christmas Costumes
Image via thMart

2. Knitted Christmas Hat

RMB48

Knitted Christmas Hat
Image via thMart

This knitted Santa hat is extra cute! It’s a must-have accessory for your upcoming holiday gathering. Bring it to your next party or wear it around the house for your Christmas Day feast. 

Knitted Christmas Hat
Image via thMart

3. Christmas Candle Sets

RMB27

Christmas candles
Image via thMart

These festive candles are sure to light up the dark this winter. Featuring fun shapes like snowmen, Santa Claus, Christmas trees and more, these candles will brighten up your home with that jolly Yuletide cheer.

Christmas candles

Christmas candles
Images via thMart

4. Wooden Advent Calendar Train

RMB230

Advent Calendar
Image via thMart

Advent calendars are a traditionally Christian way to give small gifts such as chocolates or knickknacks throughout the Christmas season. This lovely train-shaped Advent calendar is the perfect way to show you care for every day of December. Write small poems or just put a small piece of chocolate into each little box for an adorable surprise each day. Get yours today on thMart. 

Advent Calendar
Image via thMart

5. Wooden Advent Calendar with Santa & Chimney

RMB170

Advent Calendar
Image via thMart

This Advent calendar is the ideal Christmas decoration for the whole family. Fun and functional, this adorable Advent calendar will whip up excitement for the big day. 

Advent Calendar
Images via thMart

6. Christmas Candy Canes

RMB29

Candy Canes
Image via thMart

These tasty Christmas candy canes are the perfect stocking stuffer or Christmas decoration. They come in three flavors: strawberry, mixed fruit and lemon. Hang them on your tree for a perfect Christmas day sweet treat.

Candy Canes
Image via thMart

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

