5 of Our Favorite China Craft Beers in 2019

By That's, December 6, 2019

The good, the bad and the ugly. The weird and the wacky. As is the That’s tradition, we’ve compiled our 2019 China Year in Review series. So sit back, relax and relive the highs and lows of the last 12 months.

1. 21 Jag, Hops Typhoon American Pale Ale


Image by Ryan Gandolfo/That's, Pixabay; compiled by Ryan Gandolfo

This is a fun and flavorful beer by the brewmasters at Zhuhai-based 21 Jag. After cracking open a cold one, a hoppy scent fills the air and hits your nostrils like a lightning-fast jab from ol’ Floyd Mayweather. The well-balanced APA has floral hints followed by a hoppy and bitter aftertaste.

Read the full review here

2. Strand Brewing, Wuyuang IPA


Image by Cilla Yang/That's

Nothing tells you you’re drinking beer faster than a hoppy kick to the mouth. If this is a mantra you can get behind, David Strand, one of Guangzhou’s pioneering brewers of craft suds, has a  palate-kicking Wuyang IPA with a clean malt profile along with notes of citrus and pine that you have to try.

Read the full review here

3. Shangri-LA Highland Craft Brewery, Fat Dolma


Image by Ryan Gandolfo/That's

This number will take you on a wild and flavorful ride to the Himalayas. At 8.2% ABV, Fat Dolma is a golden-colored beer that boasts a malt and honey aroma and succeeds at being both heavy-hitting and smooth at the same time. Capped off with a sweetish aftertaste, thanks in large part to the hints of banana and mango, this beauty of a beer is highly sessionable.

Read the full review here

4. Master Gao, Baby Jasmine Lager


Image by Matthew Bossons/That's

The brewery is headed up by the master himself, Gao Yan, who has been hailed by many as one of the founding fathers of China’s fast-growing craft beer scene. His Baby Jasmine Tea Lager offers a complex herbal slash hoppy taste that has us hooked. Floral hints, courtesy of jasmine tea, keep things interesting.

Read the full review here

5. Young Master, Cha Caan Teng Gose


Image by Bryan Grogan/That's

According to Conde Nast Traveler, Young Master kickstarted the Hong Kong craft brewing revolution back in 2013. Their Cha Chaan Teng Gose combines the tartness of lime with the salty, mid-range alcohol level of a gose, creating a refreshing, delicious brew that tastes something like a cider.

Read the full review here

For more 2019 Year in Review coverage, click here.

[Cover image by That's]

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

