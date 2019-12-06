Unravel (the podcast!): White Noise

The first season of Unravel (the podcast!) is coming to an end. We’re going to be re-publishing each of the episodes in their first season so that you can catch up on all of the fantastic, moving, funny stories that the folks behind the storytelling platform have brought together in past few months.



The sixth episode in the series is called ‘White Noise,’ an episode in which guest speaker Clemon Courtney III talks about the struggles that he has had with his white friends and how he is finished with compromising his identity.



Here’s a quick episode synopsis from Unravel:



Clemon Courtney III is no longer accepting applications for white friends. Clemon first made this declaration in a piece he wrote for Medium, then he reworked it to share on the Unravel stage for our ‘Lost in Translation’ live show in the spring of 2018. Step into our candid conversation with Clem, where he reflects on what he has compromised in the past and what he will not stand for in the future.

Listen below. (Outside of China? Click here to listen):

[Cover image by Alejandro Scott]